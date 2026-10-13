The All Progressives Congress released a revised Presidential Campaign Council list for the 2027 general election on Tuesday, with President Bola Tinubu heading the council

The list includes prominent opposition figures-turned-APC allies such as FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke

Senator Abdulaziz Yari was named Director-General, while Imo Governor Hope Uzodimma will serve as secretary of the council

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The All Progressives Congress has released a revised Presidential Campaign Council list for the 2027 general election, bringing together a broad coalition of governors, ministers, senators, and former state chief executives under President Bola Tinubu's campaign structure.

The list places Tinubu at the head of the council, with Vice-President Kashim Shettima and APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda serving as vice-chairmen alongside Senate President Godswill Akpabio, House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, and Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

APC releases revised 2027 presidential campaign council list. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/Ademola Adeleke/Charles Soludo

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the APC revised Presidential Campaign Council list was made available to journalists on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Key appointments in the campaign council

Senator Abdulaziz Yari takes up the role of Director-General, while Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, and Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who will handle mobilisation, are among those named as deputy directors-general.

Other senior roles go to Femi Gbajabiamila, who oversees administration; Ibrahim Kabir Masari, responsible for logistics and operations; former Speaker Aminu Masari, in charge of parliament mobilisation; and David Umahi, who will lead infrastructure mobilisation and sensitisation. James Faleke will coordinate election planning and monitoring.

Imo Governor Hope Uzodimma is listed as secretary, with Senator Ajibola Basiru as deputy secretary and Hadiza Bala Usman as assistant secretary.

Notably, the list incorporates several governors who previously served under other political parties. FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Rivers State are both assigned to Wike as campaign coordinators.

Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke, Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo, and Enugu Governor Peter Mbah also feature as state-level coordinators.

Zonal and state coordinators

The council has designated zonal coordinators across all six geopolitical zones. Governor Bassey Otu and Victor Giadom will cover the South-South; Peter Mbah and Tjeoma Arodiogbu the South-East; Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Prince Oladiran Iyantan the South-West.

For the North-Central, Muazu Bawa Rijau and Niger Governor Umar Bago are listed, while Kaduna Governor Uba Sani and Garba Datti Muhammad will handle the North-West. Former Borno Governor Ali Modu Sheriff and Idris Suhaibu are assigned to the North-East.

At the state level, additional coordinators include Ahmadu Fintiri for Adamawa, Umo Eno for Akwa Ibom, Babagana Zulum for Borno, Abba Kabir Yusuf for Kano, Dapo Abiodun for Ogun, and Dauda Lawal for Zamfara.

The council's advisory board draws on former APC national chairmen Adebisi Akande and Abdullahi Adamu, former Ogun Governor Ibikunle Amosun, former Osun Governor Iyiola Omisore, former Lagos Governor Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo, Senator George Akume, former Ogun Governor Segun Osoba, and Finance Minister Wale Edun. Obafemi George will advise on media matters.

The appointments are part of the party's formal preparations ahead of the 2027 presidential election campaign.

Nyesom Wike and Governors Sheriff Oborevwori, Ademola Adeleke and Chukwuma Soludo feature as coordinators. Photo credit: APC

Source: Twitter

Tinubu announces 2027 election campaign DG, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the ruling APC released the full membership list of its Presidential Campaign Council on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

Former Zamfara governor Senator Abdulaziz Yari was named director-general of the campaign, with Governor Hope Uzodimma as secretary.

President Tinubu charged all council members to showcase the administration's record and secure victory in the January 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng