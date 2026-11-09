UK Publishes Minimum Age Requirement for Foreigners Applying for British Citizenship
- The UK government published its official guidance on the minimum age and mental capacity rules for British citizenship applications
- Only adults aged 18 and above can apply to naturalise, while children under 18 may still qualify through a separate registration process
- The UK government noted that the requirements differ slightly for applicants married to or in a civil partnership with a British citizen
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The United Kingdom government has published its official requirements for foreigners seeking to naturalise as British citizens in 2026, specifying that applicants must be at least 18 years old and of sound mind at the time of their application.
According to guidance published by the UK government, only adults who have reached the age of 18 can apply for naturalisation.
Children below that age are not excluded from British citizenship altogether, but they must follow a separate registration process and satisfy the relevant criteria applicable to minors.
The guidance also confirms that an adult's naturalisation application and a child's registration application can be submitted at the same time.
British citizenship: Sound mind requirement for applicants
Beyond age, the UK government requires that all naturalisation applicants be of "sound mind." This condition exists to confirm that an individual fully understands what it means to become a British citizen and can make that decision with capacity.
However, the guidance notes that this requirement is not absolute. Officials retain the discretion to waive it where doing so would serve the applicant's best interests.
Where a third party is applying on behalf of someone who lacks mental capacity, that person is expected to provide relevant details about the individual's medical condition and the nature of their caregiving role when submitting the application.
British citizenship: Different rules for spouses and civil partners
The UK government also clarified that the naturalisation requirements vary for people applying based on marriage to, or civil partnership with, a British citizen.
Those applicants are assessed against a slightly different set of criteria compared with other foreign nationals seeking citizenship.
UK publishes cost of 10-year British passport
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK published the official cost of its 10-year British passport for eligible applicants.
The UK government says the first adult passport is open to British nationals who are aged 16 or older, or who will turn 16 within the next three weeks, and who have never previously held a UK passport.
People whose last UK passport was issued before January 1, 1994 must also apply through this route, regardless of whether they have held a passport before.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng