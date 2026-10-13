2027 Election: Wike Explains Actual Mission of Rainbow Coalition as Atiku, Obi, Others Tackle Tinubu
- FCT Minister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike addressed concerns about the Rainbow Coalition during a live media parley in Abuja on Tuesday
- Wike, who coordinates the coalition in Rivers State and the FCT, explained what the PBT/APC label means for non-APC supporters
- The minister stated that political circumstances differ from state to state, making flexibility essential to building a broad coalition
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike has dismissed fears that the Rainbow Coalition, formed to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid, poses a threat to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
As reported by The Nation, Wike stressed that the group aims to attract support from across party lines rather than undermine the ruling party.
Wike spoke during a live media parley in Abuja on Tuesday, October 13, where he described the coalition as a structure designed to bring APC members together with Tinubu loyalists from other political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The minister, who oversees the coalition's activities in both Rivers State and the FCT, said the initiative was flexible by design, built to reflect the varying political conditions in each state.
Wike explains Rainbow coalition’s pro-Tinubu mission
Wike took time to clarify the coalition's branding, explaining that the label "PBT/APC" captured the joint effort between card-carrying APC members and non-members who back the President's second-term ambition.
He said, according to Arise News:
"If you see that word, PBT/APC, it means those who are supporting the president who are not members of the party, together with the party, are working together to achieve that purpose."
He was clear that the APC remained Tinubu's platform for re-election, and that the coalition simply gave supporters outside the party a formal channel through which to contribute to his campaign.
"The major thing is Mr President. Whatever we do, anyone with an idea or anything to contribute is contributing to Mr President's success. That is the whole thing," he added.
No division within APC, Wike says
Wike dismissed suggestions that the coalition could unsettle APC governors or stir internal divisions within the party.
"I don't know what concerns there are. As far as I am concerned, there is no problem," he said.
The former Rivers State governor pointed to the FCT as a working example of how the arrangement could balance competing political interests. He said he had encouraged stakeholders in the territory to back President Tinubu and APC candidates for National Assembly seats, while leaving room for supporters of other parties to make their own decisions at other ballot levels.
Wike argued that cross-party cooperation was not new to Nigerian politics and that backing a presidential candidate did not require supporters to leave their own parties. He said the current political climate had simply made such arrangements more visible and structured.
2027 election: What the opposition faces
Peter Obi, who left the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and was ratified as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, and Atiku Abubakar, who emerged as the ADC candidate after winning the party's primary on May 27, 2026, both command loyal followings that have historically proved difficult to bring together on one ticket.
The ambition of several opposition candidates weakens their overall position, and President Tinubu retains clear structural advantages going into the next election cycle.
As a political veteran, Tinubu benefits from the weight of incumbency and a party machine that stretches deep into Nigeria's states and local governments.
Nigeria has seen an incumbent president lose a presidential election only once. That was in 2015, when Goodluck Jonathan conceded defeat to the late Muhammadu Buhari following a merger of opposition forces that formed a united front capable of challenging the ruling party.
Read more on 2027 election
- 2027 election: Peter Obi speaks on rumoured agreement with Goodluck Jonathan to sack President Tinubu
- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.
It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.