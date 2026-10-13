FCT Minister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike addressed concerns about the Rainbow Coalition during a live media parley in Abuja on Tuesday

Wike, who coordinates the coalition in Rivers State and the FCT, explained what the PBT/APC label means for non-APC supporters

The minister stated that political circumstances differ from state to state, making flexibility essential to building a broad coalition

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike has dismissed fears that the Rainbow Coalition, formed to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election bid, poses a threat to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As reported by The Nation, Wike stressed that the group aims to attract support from across party lines rather than undermine the ruling party.

Nyesom Wike says the Rainbow Coalition is designed to support Tinubu’s re-election, not undermine the APC. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Wike spoke during a live media parley in Abuja on Tuesday, October 13, where he described the coalition as a structure designed to bring APC members together with Tinubu loyalists from other political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The minister, who oversees the coalition's activities in both Rivers State and the FCT, said the initiative was flexible by design, built to reflect the varying political conditions in each state.

Wike explains Rainbow coalition’s pro-Tinubu mission

Wike took time to clarify the coalition's branding, explaining that the label "PBT/APC" captured the joint effort between card-carrying APC members and non-members who back the President's second-term ambition.

He said, according to Arise News:

"If you see that word, PBT/APC, it means those who are supporting the president who are not members of the party, together with the party, are working together to achieve that purpose."

Wike says the PBT/APC coalition brings APC members and other Tinubu supporters together to back the president’s re-election bid. Photo credit: @GovWike, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

He was clear that the APC remained Tinubu's platform for re-election, and that the coalition simply gave supporters outside the party a formal channel through which to contribute to his campaign.

"The major thing is Mr President. Whatever we do, anyone with an idea or anything to contribute is contributing to Mr President's success. That is the whole thing," he added.

No division within APC, Wike says

Wike dismissed suggestions that the coalition could unsettle APC governors or stir internal divisions within the party.

"I don't know what concerns there are. As far as I am concerned, there is no problem," he said.

The former Rivers State governor pointed to the FCT as a working example of how the arrangement could balance competing political interests. He said he had encouraged stakeholders in the territory to back President Tinubu and APC candidates for National Assembly seats, while leaving room for supporters of other parties to make their own decisions at other ballot levels.

Wike argued that cross-party cooperation was not new to Nigerian politics and that backing a presidential candidate did not require supporters to leave their own parties. He said the current political climate had simply made such arrangements more visible and structured.

2027 election: What the opposition faces

Peter Obi, who left the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and was ratified as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, and Atiku Abubakar, who emerged as the ADC candidate after winning the party's primary on May 27, 2026, both command loyal followings that have historically proved difficult to bring together on one ticket.

The ambition of several opposition candidates weakens their overall position, and President Tinubu retains clear structural advantages going into the next election cycle.

As a political veteran, Tinubu benefits from the weight of incumbency and a party machine that stretches deep into Nigeria's states and local governments.

Nigeria has seen an incumbent president lose a presidential election only once. That was in 2015, when Goodluck Jonathan conceded defeat to the late Muhammadu Buhari following a merger of opposition forces that formed a united front capable of challenging the ruling party.

Read more on 2027 election

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng