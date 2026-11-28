Malta introduced a fast-track work permit scheme targeting skilled foreign nationals with job offers in managerial or technical roles

Applicants must meet strict salary and qualification thresholds, with fees starting at €600 (N896,100) for first-time applications

The initiative also covers entrepreneurs linked to start-up projects endorsed by Malta Enterprise

Malta is opening its doors to skilled foreign workers through a fast-track residence and work permit scheme that sets clear salary benchmarks and qualification standards for non-EU nationals hoping to live and work on the island.

The scheme, known as the Key Employee Initiative (KEI), is designed for third-country nationals who have secured a job offer in Malta in a managerial or highly technical role. To qualify, applicants must demonstrate that they hold the relevant qualifications, professional warrants, or sufficient work experience for the position in question.

Malta fast-tracks its work permits for foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Malta: Who qualifies for the KEI

A central requirement under the initiative is an annual gross salary of at least €45,000 (N67,207,500). Beyond the salary threshold, applicants must submit certified copies of their qualifications or proof of work experience to Identità, Malta's identity and residence agency, as part of the application process.

The scheme is not limited to employees. Innovators working on start-up projects that have received a formal endorsement from Malta Enterprise are also eligible to apply under the KEI framework.

One procedural requirement worth noting: eligible applicants must show evidence that the position they are filling was advertised on a local media platform for a minimum of two weeks, within the two months before submitting their application.

Permit duration and renewal costs

Successful applicants receive a residence permit valid for one year initially. After that first year, the permit can be renewed for up to three years at a time, provided the applicant presents either a valid fixed-term or open-ended employment contract alongside the original annual tax declaration form stamped by Malta's Inland Revenue Department.

In terms of cost, first-time applications carry a fee of €600 (N896,100), while renewals are charged at €150 (N224,025) per year for the duration of the extended permit.

Although the KEI follows the same administrative and due diligence process as Malta's standard Single Permit route, applications under this initiative are processed on a faster timeline, making it a more attractive option for employers and skilled workers looking to reduce waiting periods.

Read the full eligibility criteria on the Identità website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Malta announced the yearly income requirement foreigners must earn before applying for a residence permit.

Malta: Foreigners eligible for Nomad Residence Permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta announced its Nomad Residence Permit and the three groups of foreign workers who may qualify to live and work remotely on the island.

The permit is open only to non-EU, non-EEA and non-Swiss nationals whose employers, businesses or clients are based abroad. Whether you are a salaried worker, business owner or freelancer, find out which category may apply to you.

Source: Legit.ng