Brentford handed Manchester United a second consecutive 4-0 defeat, leaving the Red Devils rooted in the Premier League relegation zone

Callum Wilson scored twice in 13 first-half minutes before Brentford added two more goals to compound United's misery

Pochettino spoke candidly after the loss, addressing the team's confidence crisis and their habit of collapsing after conceding

Mauricio Pochettino's first Premier League home game as Manchester United manager ended in a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday, leaving the Red Devils with an aggregate scoreline of 8-0 across their last two fixtures.

The result follows a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield a week earlier and deepens Man United's relegation crisis.

Mauricio Pochettino's first match at Old Trafford as Manchester United manager ended in misery after a 4-0 defeat to Brentford. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Their only league win this season came against Ipswich back in August, and they risk dropping to the very bottom of the table if Crystal Palace beat Hull City on Sunday.

How Brentford dismantled Man United

Man United began the match with some purpose, with Patrick Dorgu and Joshua Zirkzee both coming close to breaking the deadlock.

For roughly 20 minutes, it appeared Pochettino's side might give the home supporters something to cheer, but that optimism faded quickly.

According to BBC Sport, Callum Wilson opened the scoring in the 19th minute, latching on to a pass from Dango Ouattara and finding the net after positioning himself between two defenders.

Thirteen minutes later, Wilson doubled the lead following a precise through ball from Mikkel Damsgaard, with Ouattara again involved in the build-up by drawing the defence before teeing up the striker.

Man United showed more energy after the break, and Youri Tielemans rattled the crossbar from distance while Harry Maguire saw a header cleared off the line. But those moments offered little comfort.

Kristoffer Ajer stabbed home from a corner to effectively kill the contest, and Kevin Schade rounded off the scoring with a chipped finish over goalkeeper Senne Lammens late in the game.

Pochettino hails players despite defeat

Speaking to Man United's official website after the match, Pochettino acknowledged the gravity of the situation while urging the squad to remain unified.

"It doesn't look good when you lose 4-0. We need to keep being united and we need to stay together. We need to try to fix and improve, we need to improve.

"That is our circumstance, our reality. It's not a nice thing to say. The situation is a situation we knew when we arrived, it's only a matter of time," he said.

The Argentine also pointed to a troubling pattern in his side's behaviour when they concede.

"I think it's a good lesson today, because we started really well. I think we were much better than Brentford, nearly 20 minutes until we conceded the first goal I think the team was really controlling the game, we were playing really well.

"The problem happened, when you concede how we conceded … we started to make some decisions that affect and have big consequences. If we concede, we need to keep playing in the same way. …

"We need to stay together and of course the players have all my support," Pochettino added.

A record Man United would rather forget

The scale of Man United's defensive collapse is now a matter of historical record.

The Red Devils have conceded 15 goals in their opening six home league games this season, the worst such return since the 1930-31 campaign when they let in 21.

They have also become the first side in Premier League history to concede at least twice in seven successive halves of football.

Relegation, once an unthinkable prospect for the club, is fast becoming a reality that Pochettino can no longer dismiss.

Pochettino reacts after Liverpool defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Pochettino’s first match as Man United manager, a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool that left the club 19th in the Premier League.

The match turned in the eighth minute when Lenny Yoro was sent off, and Liverpool scored twice soon after. Pochettino called the defeat painful and urged his players to turn their anger towards the next game.

Source: Legit.ng