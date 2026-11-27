Australia's Border Force outlines a duty-free concession system covering 17 categories of personal goods travellers can carry in

The goods span everyday personal items, general purchases and alcohol and tobacco products, each with different rules

Age plays a key role in determining how much a traveller can bring in without being taxed at the border

Foreigners travelling to Australia are permitted to bring a range of personal goods into the country without paying duty or tax, according to information published by the Australian Border Force (ABF).

The concession applies strictly to items carried in accompanied baggage and is intended for personal use only — not commercial goods.

Travellers to Australia can bring in 17 goods without paying tax. Photo credit: The Spectator Australia, stellalev/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The 17 goods allowed duty-free into Australia

The ABF groups the qualifying items into three broad categories.

Personal items already owned

These are everyday items travellers are expected to bring for their own use:

1. Clothing

2. Footwear

3. Articles for personal hygiene and groominng (excluding fur and perfume concentrates)

General goods

This group covers a wider range of items typically purchased as gifts or for personal enjoyment:

4. Gifts

5. Souvenirs

6. Cameras

7. Electronic equipment

8. Leather goods

9. Perfume concentrates

10. Jewellery

11. Watches

12. Sporting equipment

Alcohol and tobacco

Travellers aged 18 and over may also bring in the following without a permit:

13. Alcoholic beverages

14. Cigarettes

15. Molasses tobacco

16. Heat-not-burn products

17. Loose-leaf tobacco

It is worth noting that most tobacco products are classified as prohibited imports under Australian law, but the ABF makes an exception for adult travellers carrying them in accompanied baggage.

Duty-free limits to know before you travel

The amount a traveller can bring in tax-free depends on age. Adults aged 18 and over can carry up to AUD 900 worth of general goods into Australia without paying duty. For travellers under 18, as well as crew members, the limit drops to AUD 450.

On alcohol, travellers aged 18 and over are permitted to bring up to 2.25 litres of alcoholic beverages duty-free, regardless of whether they are passengers or crew members. Travellers under 18 receive no duty-free concession on either tobacco or alcohol.

Australia lists occupations still lacking workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jobs and Skills Australia identified 127 occupations that remained in persistent shortage from 2021 to 2026 across the country.

Technicians and Trades Workers and Professionals made up 90% of the persistently short-staffed roles, spread across several key industries.

Source: Legit.ng