The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs published the age requirements foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship

Permanent residents aged 15 and under fall under a separate citizenship application category from those who are 16 or 17

Australia offers citizenship through conferral and descent, but applicants must satisfy specific criteria before submitting any application

The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs has set out the minimum age requirements that foreign nationals must meet before they can apply for Australian citizenship, with separate application pathways defined for different age groups.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, permanent residents aged 15 years and under who wish to apply independently fall under one specific conferral category, while those aged 16 or 17 at the time of application are directed to a different pathway.

Australia reveals how old foreigners must be to qualify for citizenship. Photo credit: Urbazon, Matt Jelonek

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The two categories both apply to young people applying on their own, rather than as part of a parent or guardian's application.

How Australia's citizenship pathways work

The department lists conferral and descent as the two most common routes to Australian citizenship.

Citizenship by conferral is the process through which permanent residents formally become citizens after meeting the government's eligibility criteria, which can include residency duration, good character requirements, and other conditions depending on the applicant's age and circumstances.

For children aged 15 and under, the government has created a dedicated conferral pathway that recognises their status as permanent residents applying independently.

A second, separate category covers permanent residents who are 16 or 17 years old at the time they submit their application.

The age-based distinctions mean that young applicants must identify the correct category before lodging a citizenship application, as each pathway carries its own specific requirements.

The department advises all prospective applicants to confirm they meet the relevant criteria before proceeding with any submission.

Australian citizenship by descent

Beyond conferral, citizenship by descent allows individuals born outside Australia to claim citizenship if one or both of their parents were Australian citizens at the time of their birth.

This route does not carry the same age restrictions tied to residency, as it is based on parentage rather than the length of time spent living in the country as a permanent resident.

The department's guidance makes clear that simply meeting the age threshold does not guarantee approval; applicants across all categories must still satisfy the full set of eligibility conditions before their application can be granted.

Australian citizenship under special residence rule

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported two categories of people eligible for Australian citizenship under the special residence rule.

According to the department's official guidance, citizenship by conferral is one of the most common pathways to Australian citizenship and requires applicants to satisfy several conditions before and at the time of the decision on their application.

Both groups must hold their respective visa status at two critical points: when they submit their application and when the department reaches a decision on it.

Source: Legit.ng