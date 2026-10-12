Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele outlined three scenarios he says could affect the 2027 presidential election, including a possible runoff

The cleric warned that the 2027 election could trigger a state of emergency, potentially disrupting the entire electoral process

Ayodele also cautioned that Atiku Abubakar's own decisions could cost him the presidency, despite currently holding an advantage

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Oke-Afa, Lagos, has issued a public warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying a runoff in the 2027 presidential election could end his chances of winning a second term.

Legit.ng reports that the cleric made the remarks in a video that circulated on social media, where he laid out three scenarios he believes could shape the outcome of the 2027 contest.

Primate Ayodele shares his prediction on President Bola Tinubu’s chances in the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele said:

"I want to tell Tinubu straight. If this election goes to runoff, sincerely, you will not win.

"Three things can happen to this election. The election might go to runoff, that might runoff Tinubu."

Beyond the runoff possibility, Ayodele warned that the election could descend into a deeper crisis.

"The election might cause state of emergency, whereby they wanted to stop this election, and there may not be a result. Then three, Tinubu needs prayers. The family of Tinubu listen to a prophet now," he said.

Ayodele warns of possible casualties if President Tinubu insists on seeking a second term in 2027, adding that Vice-President Shettima's position could also be uncertain. Photo credit: @officialSKSM

Source: Twitter

Ayodele's warning on 'casualties', Shettima

The cleric went further, saying Tinubu's insistence on returning for a second term could lead to serious consequences.

"If Tinubu enforces himself to go for second term, I don't know what will happen. I'm not in the hand of that government. There may be casualty. Honestly. And Shettima may not even be allowed," Ayodele said, suggesting Vice-President Kashim Shettima's continued stay in office was also uncertain.

Despite these warnings, Primate Ayodele did not rule out a Tinubu victory, saying the president could still prevail if he took the right steps.

Ayodele on Atiku's chances

Turning to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 elections, Ayodele said the opposition figure currently had a slight edge in the race but risked squandering it through his own choices.

"As it is now, if they vote, they will not vote Tinubu. Atiku having a little bit of chances. But Atiku have not seen now," he said.

The cleric argued that Atiku's unwillingness to follow what he called divine guidance could prove costly.

"Protocol will kill Atiku. Careful, Atiku will kill Atiku. And if they now allow Tinubu, I'm saying it, it may establish my prophecy, right? But God loves Atiku, Atiku did not love himself," he said.

Ayodele rounded off his address by appealing to President Tinubu to reflect on the possible consequences of his political ambitions.

He said:

"Honestly, Tinubu could have been the best, but Tinubu did not see that there's always revenge, nemesis.

"For anything we are looking for in this world, let's watch carefully."

Watch Primate Ayodele’s latest prophecy in the video below, shared via the Facebook post:

Read more on Bola Tinubu

Ayodele warns Akpabio

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele cautioned Senate President Godswill Akpabio that some individuals "will soon gang up to remove him”.

Speaking in a video, the cleric advised Akpabio to be wary of his utterances, warning him not to bring trouble upon himself.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng