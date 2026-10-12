2027 Election: ‘Why Tinubu May Lose 2027 Election,’ Primate Ayodele Speaks Out in New Prophecy
- Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele outlined three scenarios he says could affect the 2027 presidential election, including a possible runoff
- The cleric warned that the 2027 election could trigger a state of emergency, potentially disrupting the entire electoral process
- Ayodele also cautioned that Atiku Abubakar's own decisions could cost him the presidency, despite currently holding an advantage
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Oke-Afa, Lagos, has issued a public warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying a runoff in the 2027 presidential election could end his chances of winning a second term.
Legit.ng reports that the cleric made the remarks in a video that circulated on social media, where he laid out three scenarios he believes could shape the outcome of the 2027 contest.
Ayodele said:
"I want to tell Tinubu straight. If this election goes to runoff, sincerely, you will not win.
"Three things can happen to this election. The election might go to runoff, that might runoff Tinubu."
Beyond the runoff possibility, Ayodele warned that the election could descend into a deeper crisis.
"The election might cause state of emergency, whereby they wanted to stop this election, and there may not be a result. Then three, Tinubu needs prayers. The family of Tinubu listen to a prophet now," he said.
Ayodele's warning on 'casualties', Shettima
The cleric went further, saying Tinubu's insistence on returning for a second term could lead to serious consequences.
"If Tinubu enforces himself to go for second term, I don't know what will happen. I'm not in the hand of that government. There may be casualty. Honestly. And Shettima may not even be allowed," Ayodele said, suggesting Vice-President Kashim Shettima's continued stay in office was also uncertain.
Despite these warnings, Primate Ayodele did not rule out a Tinubu victory, saying the president could still prevail if he took the right steps.
Ayodele on Atiku's chances
Turning to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 elections, Ayodele said the opposition figure currently had a slight edge in the race but risked squandering it through his own choices.
"As it is now, if they vote, they will not vote Tinubu. Atiku having a little bit of chances. But Atiku have not seen now," he said.
The cleric argued that Atiku's unwillingness to follow what he called divine guidance could prove costly.
"Protocol will kill Atiku. Careful, Atiku will kill Atiku. And if they now allow Tinubu, I'm saying it, it may establish my prophecy, right? But God loves Atiku, Atiku did not love himself," he said.
Ayodele rounded off his address by appealing to President Tinubu to reflect on the possible consequences of his political ambitions.
He said:
"Honestly, Tinubu could have been the best, but Tinubu did not see that there's always revenge, nemesis.
"For anything we are looking for in this world, let's watch carefully."
Watch Primate Ayodele’s latest prophecy in the video below, shared via the Facebook post:
Read more on Bola Tinubu
- NiMet: Jubilation as Tinubu’s govt pays 45-month minimum wage arrears
- Prominent Kaduna politician points out event that could have led to impeachment of Tinubu, others
- Atiku blasts Tinubu over economic hardship: "We're witnessing Buhari pro-max"
Ayodele warns Akpabio
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele cautioned Senate President Godswill Akpabio that some individuals "will soon gang up to remove him”.
Speaking in a video, the cleric advised Akpabio to be wary of his utterances, warning him not to bring trouble upon himself.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.