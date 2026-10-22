Saudi Arabia's government announced a Gifted Residency programme targeting foreign nationals with exceptional talent in specific fields

The programme is designed to integrate skilled foreigners into Saudi Arabia's cultural and professional fabric to drive innovation and development

Eligible applicants fall under 3 distinct talent categories, each with its own requirements under the Gifted Residency scheme

Saudi Arabia has opened a pathway to residency and permanent stay for foreign nationals with exceptional talent, through a programme known as the Gifted Residency.

The scheme, published by the Saudi government, is aimed at drawing skilled individuals into the country to contribute to its cultural, professional, and creative development.

Saudi Arabia lists three categories of foreigners eligible for gifted residency. Photo credit: Wung Yu Liang, Brendan Smilalowski

Source: Getty Images

Officials say the programme is designed to help talented foreigners exchange knowledge and experience while becoming part of Saudi Arabia's broader growth journey.

Saudi Arabia: 3 Categories Eligible for Gifted Residency

According to the Saudi government's official residency portal, applicants must fall under one of three recognised talent categories to qualify:

1. Sports talents.

2. Cultural talents.

3. Artistic talents.

Each category is intended to capture individuals whose skills and achievements in their respective fields can meaningfully contribute to life in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia's Gifted Residency: What the programme aims to achieve

The Saudi government described the Gifted Residency as a product built to attract high-calibre individuals and give them room to reach their full potential within the country.

Rather than a short-term work arrangement, the scheme is framed as an invitation for talented foreigners to be genuinely integrated into Saudi society and its professional networks.

The initiative forms part of Saudi Arabia's wider efforts to reposition itself as a destination for global talent, particularly in the arts, sports, and culture sectors.

By bringing in internationally recognised figures and emerging talents, the kingdom hopes to accelerate the exchange of ideas and raise the standard of creative and athletic development within its borders.

Foreign nationals who meet the eligibility criteria under any of the three categories can apply for the Gifted Residency as a route to long-term or permanent stay in Saudi Arabia.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had set one key requirement for foreigners to qualify for its premium residency.

Saudi Arabia: 6 premium residency options

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia had published 6 premium residency options for foreigners to apply for.

The Kingdom's premium residency programme is designed to attract a variety of profiles, from investors and entrepreneurs to highly talented individuals seeking to build a life in the country.

Each residency type comes with its own application process and eligibility criteria, meaning prospective applicants are expected to identify the category that best fits their circumstances before proceeding.

Source: Legit.ng