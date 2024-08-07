Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has said there will be segregation in the 10 national assembly

Primate Ayodele asserted that Godswill Akpabio 'would make this present senate to be disrespected'

Legit.ng reports that the cleric projected that Akpabio might soon be removed as the senate president

Ikeja, Lagos state - The spiritual head of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned Senate president Godswill Akpabio that some individuals "will soon gang up to remove him”.

Speaking in a video posted recently on his known X (formerly known as Twitter) page, the outspoken cleric advised Akpabio to be wary of his utterances.

Legit.ng reports that Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom state, is a key ally of President Bola Tinubu.

In the 52-second clip, Ayodele warned that Akpabio will bring trouble upon himself.

Ayodele said:

"Akpabio must be careful because they will soon gang up against him to remove him if he doesn't manage his statements."

He continued:

"Akpabio will make this present senate to be disrespected. There will be segregation in the senate which will be attributed to incompetence (sic) of Akpabio.

"Akpabio will cause troubles for his own removal, despite the fact that the senate president is just a government mouthpiece, so this senate will not be able to change anything."

"Nigeria doesn't need prayers", Ayodele declares

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele said prayers would not fix Nigeria's problems.

Ayodele stressed that Nigeria needs political solutions and not prayers to come out of its present challenges.

He urged President Tinubu to wake up and take Nigerians out of hunger, hyper-inflation and poverty.

