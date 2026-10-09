Primate Babatiunde Elijah Ayodele reacted to the proposed 30-day fuel discount announced by Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader said Tinubu's government is on the verge of failure and is acting out of desperation ahead of 2027

Ayodele warned that a second Tinubu term would bring hardship worse than what Nigerians are currently experiencing

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policies and international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has dismissed the President Bola Tinubu administration's proposed 30-day fuel price discount as a sign of deep confusion within the government.

His remarks came a day after Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele announced the proposed discount during a briefing in Abuja on Thursday, October 8. Oyedele said the arrangement would give priority to public transport operators and denied that it amounted to a return of the petrol subsidy, saying the government intended to sell petrol at cost. He did not disclose the expected discount per litre or the final pump price motorists would pay.

Primate Elijah Ayodele criticises the Tinubu administration’s proposed 30-day petrol price discount. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, October 9, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele said the proposal showed a government struggling to stay relevant ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ayodele said:

"Tinubu's government is on the verge of failure; the petroleum discount is nothing. I have said he will do anything to bail himself for a second term; they will do anything, and something big is coming ahead of this election."

APC accused of confusion, desperation

The cleric also weighed in on the political picture, saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) was operating without a clear direction as it prepared for 2027. He urged President Tinubu to exercise caution, including around his campaign activities.

"APC is very desperate for this election; they want to win by all means, and there is confusion. Tinubu will do what he shouldn't do, and he must be careful; even the campaign council don't understand what is coming up, and time will tell. There is serious confusion and shame in this government. They are trying to return fuel subsidy," he said.

Primate Ayodele warns of tougher economic hardship if President Bola Tinubu wins a second term in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele referenced earlier warnings he said he had issued about the administration's handling of security, pointing to the government's position on ransom payments as evidence of what he described as dishonesty.

"When we were telling Nigerians that Tinubu will not be able to handle security, people didn't listen, but the government has been lying about not paying ransom," he said.

Ayodele warns of Tinubu ahead of 2027 elections

Beyond the fuel discount, Primate Ayodele went further to warn about the consequences of a potential Tinubu re-election, saying the country would face a more difficult period than it currently endures.

"Tinubu's second term will bring serious hardship to Nigeria, and there are signs already.

"This is not a prophecy said out of hatred but what God has shown me. If Tinubu wins a second term, the country will suffer greatly, and what we see today will be nothing compared to what will happen if he returns for a second term," Ayodele said.

Duke to reduce petrol price to N300

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former Cross River State Governor and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate, Donald Duke, promised to drive down the price of petrol to about N300 per litre if elected president in 2027.

Duke said his proposed reduction would be achieved by changing the way petroleum products meant for domestic consumption are priced, arguing that Nigerians should not be made to bear international market prices for locally produced crude.

Source: Legit.ng