The UK government runs a childcare scheme that tops up every £8 a parent contributes with an extra £2

Working parents, including the self-employed and those on sick leave, may qualify depending on their income

Families with disabled children could receive double the standard annual allowance under the scheme

Working parents in the United Kingdom may be eligible for a government scheme that reduces the cost of childcare, with some families able to claim up to £2,000 each year.

The Tax-Free Childcare scheme works by adding £2 for every £8 a parent deposits into a designated online account.

UK Tax-Free Childcare Scheme: How Working Parents Can Save Up to £2,000 a Year

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The maximum top-up is £2,000 per year per child, though parents of disabled children can receive up to £4,000 annually.

Parents must log into their account every three months to confirm they remain eligible, or their payments could be paused.

What the scheme covers

The funds can be used across a wide range of childcare arrangements, including nurseries, childminders, nannies, breakfast clubs, after-school clubs, and holiday clubs.

For families with disabled children, the extra allowance can go towards additional childcare hours or allow a provider to purchase specialist equipment suited to the child's needs.

Notably, the scheme also covers nappies, broadening its practical use for parents of younger children.

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Who qualifies for tax-free childcare

To be eligible, both parents in a couple must be in work, whether employed or self-employed. Parents on sick leave, annual leave, or returning to work after a break also qualify. The child must be aged 11 or younger, or up to 16 if they have a disability.

However, several conditions disqualify a parent from accessing the scheme. A parent cannot claim if their child does not normally live with them, if they are fostering the child, or if either parent individually earns more than £100,000 a year.

Importantly, if a couple's combined income exceeds £100,000 but neither person individually crosses that threshold, they remain eligible. Parents in receipt of a childcare bursary or grant are also excluded.

Single parents need only meet the income and employment conditions themselves to qualify.

Source: Legit.ng