Former Lagos governor Babatunde Fashola disclosed that a former president offered to return Marina House to Lagos State under a political condition

A serving APC senator, then a governor, reportedly delivered the ultimatum to Fashola on the president's behalf

Fashola's refusal to defect drew strong reactions from Nigerians online, with some linking the account to his political future

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Former Lagos State governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, has revealed that a former Nigerian president once offered to return Marina House to Lagos State on the condition that he defect from his party.

Fashola said the offer was relayed to him by one of that president's governors, who is now a senator in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the disclosure in an interview aired by ARISE News on Friday, 27 November 2026.

At the time, Fashola said he was the sole governor on the platform of the Action Congress (AC), and the ultimatum was clear: join the ruling party in exchange for the return of the building.

Fashola's response to the defection offer

Fashola said he rejected the condition outright. In his words:

"One of the agitations of my administration when I was governor was that the main building where the president used to stay, Marina House, should be given back to us. I met that president to discuss it. One of his governors then, who is now a senator in the APC, said the condition for giving that house back to Lagos was that I agree to join their party. I was the only AC governor at the time, and I said: As long as I am alive, I won't join your party. And if I die and they bring my body into your party, I will wake up."

Marina House, located on Lagos Island, was historically used as a presidential lodge and had long been a subject of dispute between the federal government and Lagos State.

Reactions to Fashola's revelation

The interview sparked debate online, with several users offering their interpretations of the unnamed president's identity and the timing of the offer.

@DrOla8 wrote:

"I'm sure that was during Fashola's 2nd tenure when he and Tinubu had disagreements. There was palpable tension between the 2 camps then. Jonathan and PDP wanted to use that and make BRF betray PBAT. This level of steadfastness and loyalty is what Obi lacks"

@Elvismoneynz said:

"The only time i will go out again to vote in any election is when someone like Fash is on the ballot"

@heymode questioned the specificity of the account:

"Sometimes make Una use Una head.... How many presidents didn't Nigeria have btw 2007 to 2015. He didn't need to use his whole mouth to talk everything."

@notevenmarshall suggested a political motive behind the disclosure:

"Fashola is busy selling that good image to the SW against the next presidential election in 2039"

@AbeebFajobi pointed to timing, noting that Marina House was eventually handed over to Lagos during Fashola's time as a federal minister under a subsequent administration, adding:

"Do your calculations, and you will know who the President was who didn't hand over the Marina House to Lagos State under Fashola"

Watch the full interview on the ARISE News post below:

Source: Legit.ng