PDP chieftain Bode George publicly challenged Atiku Abubakar's decision to run for president in 2027, citing a power rotation agreement

George questioned why Atiku, who he said is 80 years old, keeps seeking the presidency despite it being the south's turn

The former PDP deputy national chairman argued the north's rightful turn to produce president will come in 2031

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Bode George, former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has publicly urged Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to abandon his 2027 presidential bid and wait until 2031, when he says power is due to return to the north.

As reported by The Cable, George made this known in a statement on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in which he also questioned what he called Atiku's repeated and excessive desire for the nation's highest office.

Bode George calls on Atiku Abubakar to shelve his 2027 presidential ambition, arguing that the presidency should remain in the South until 2031. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

George faults Atiku's 2027 presidential bid

The PDP chieftain said Nigeria's founding fathers of the current democratic era agreed on a power-sharing formula designed to give each of the country's six geopolitical zones a fair turn at key federal positions. Those positions, he said, include the president, vice-president, senate president, speaker of the House of Representatives, secretary to the government of the federation, and the national chairman of the ruling party.

Under this arrangement, George explained, power was to alternate between the north and south every eight years. He cited the transition from former President Olusegun Obasanjo to the late ex-President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua in 2007, and from Yar'Adua to Goodluck Jonathan, as examples of this rotation working as intended. He also pointed to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari's victory in 2015 as power returning to the north at the right time.

George stated that Atiku broke with this arrangement when he challenged Buhari for the presidency in 2023, adding that he had opposed that bid then and continues to oppose his 2027 attempt.

"You know, he is the only Northerner contesting for the presidency in 2027 when he knows the turn of the South is from 2023 to 2031," he said, according to Daily Trust.

"Is Atiku the only Northerner in Nigeria? Why is he contesting for this office every four years? Why is he inordinately ambitious? He is 80 years old already."

George's direct advice to Atiku

The PDP chieftain urged the former vice-president to step aside for now and return to the race in 2031. "I want to advise him to forget his presidential ambition next year. He should return in 2031 when the seat returns to the North. By then, he will be close to 85 years old and Nigerians will decide if they want to vote for him or not," he said.

Bode George says Atiku Abubakar should wait until 2031 to contest for president, citing the North-South power rotation arrangement. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Furthermore, George used the statement to criticise what he described as self-serving behaviour among Nigerian political leaders, warning that "greed and selfish ambition of some political leaders is tearing this country apart."

"As an octogenarian, I don't fear anybody apart from God. If we desire a country we all want to be proud of, this is the time for all Nigerians to shed the toga of selfishness and wear the armour of truth," he added.

Atiku has contested for the presidency multiple times across his political career, including in party primaries. He emerged as a presidential candidate in three general elections before 2027, and the upcoming contest would be his fourth.

Read more on Atiku Abubakar

Shettima says he'll keep attacking Atiku

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Vice President Kashim Shettima declared he will not stop trading verbal blows with Atiku for as long as Atiku keeps targeting President Bola Tinubu.

Shettima addressed the ongoing political tensions between the two camps ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng