Five Types of Phones NCC Says Will Stop Working in Nigeria
- The Nigerian Communications Commission introduced a device verification system that took effect on October 7, 2026
- Five categories of devices, including smartphones, POS terminals and IoT equipment
- Phone users have 30 days to verify their devices and can check their status by dialling *315# free of charge
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The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has rolled out a device verification system that could block unapproved phones and other communication equipment from connecting to local telecoms networks.
The scheme, which came into force on October 7, 2026, is aimed at improving device identification, cracking down on counterfeit handsets and reinforcing the security of Nigeria's telecoms infrastructure.
Usman Mamman, the NCC's director of licensing, told the BBC that the regulatory framework was not entirely new, adding that the commission had long maintained rules governing the approval of telecoms devices.
He urged Nigerians buying second-hand phones to confirm the verification status of any device before completing a purchase.
Five device categories affected
The NCC's verification framework applies to five broad categories of communication equipment:
- Smartphones: Modern mobile phones that do not meet the commission's standards could face network restrictions.
- Basic mobile phones: Feature phones used mainly for calls and text messages are covered if they fall short of the applicable requirements.
- SIM-enabled tablets and laptops: Devices such as iPads and laptops that rely on SIM cards for mobile data connectivity may also be affected.
- Internet of Things (IoT) devices: Connected equipment, including routers and similar devices that communicate over the internet, falls within the verification framework.
- SIM-enabled point-of-sale (POS) devices: Payment terminals used by businesses to process transactions could face restrictions if they do not meet the required standards.
The NCC noted that some phones brought into Nigeria carried technical defects that could interfere with calls. It also warned that faulty devices posed risks to public safety and national security. As of October 2, 2026, the commission had approved more than 2,000 phone models for use in the country.
How to check your phone
The NCC outlined several ways for consumers to confirm whether their devices have been verified. Users can dial *315# free of charge, visit the commission's website at ncc.gov.ng or call 622 for help.
The regulator clarified that devices already connected to Nigerian networks before October 7, 2026, were automatically verified under the new system, meaning most existing users do not need to take any further steps.
Users whose devices have not been verified have 30 days to complete the process, after which non-compliant phones could be blocked from local networks.
The primary responsibility for obtaining approvals, however, lies with manufacturers, importers and sellers before devices reach the market.
Consumers who find that a phone they have already bought lacks the required approval can return it to the seller and request a refund.
The NCC particularly advised those shopping for fairly used handsets to run a verification check before paying.
MTN restores airtime, data, and credit service
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MTN Nigeria has restored its airtime and data borrowing service, allowing millions of subscribers to once again access emergency credit after weeks of disruption linked to a regulatory dispute.
The telecommunications company confirmed that eligible customers can activate the service by dialling *303# to borrow airtime or data based on their approved credit limits.
The restoration comes after Airtel and Glo had already resumed the service.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.