ADC vice presidential candidate Rotimi Amaechi addressed a town hall meeting in Edo State on Thursday, taking aim at President Tinubu

Amaechi accused the Tinubu administration of pursuing construction projects for personal financial gain rather than national development

The former minister also outlined the ADC's proposed production subsidy model, which he said would bring down the price of fuel

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benin City, Edo State - Rotimi Amaechi, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice presidential candidate, said only irrational citizens would vote for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Amaechi urged Nigerians to reject President Tinubu at the 2027 election and back the opposition.

Amaechi says only mad people will vote for Tinubu in 2027 election. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/Rotimi Amaechi

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, Amaechi stated this while speaking at a town hall gathering in Edo State on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

Addressing residents in the state, He did not hold back in his language, citing a remark he said he read on social media.

"They are going about saying 'Vote Tinubu! Vote Tinubu!' Only thieves can vote for Tinubu. In fact, I read a comment on social media where someone said, 'It's in 2027 that we will know how many mad men we have in Nigeria," he said.

"Because it's only mad people that can vote for Tinubu. If Edo people vote for President Tinubu, that means Edo people are mad. If you're not mad, Tinubu should not win here."

Amaechi questions Ogun seaport plan

Beyond the rhetoric, Amaechi also took aim at the federal government's plans to develop a new seaport in Ogun State, arguing that the project was not driven by cargo demand or the needs of ordinary Nigerians.

"So, Tinubu just hates you. No, I'm not joking. If Tinubu does not hate you, why is he building another seaport? In Ogun, what are the goods we are producing? What goods are we producing to have as many as that number of seaports? It is not because he likes Ogun people. It is the money he will make out of the construction," he said.

Amaechi also warned opposition sympathisers living abroad or sitting out the electoral process that change would not come without their direct participation.

"If you want Tinubu to go, please go home. Go home. Go home," he urged.

Amaechi claims construction contracts—not cargo demand—were driving the Ogun’s planned seaport project. Photo credit: Rotimi Amaechi

Source: Facebook

Amaechi unveils Atiku's fuel subsidy plan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Amaechi outlined Atiku Abubakar's proposed fuel pricing plan at a townhall in Edo State.

Amaechi said the plan would set a lower domestic crude price for Nigerian refineries, with the difference recovered as a production subsidy from refinery owners.

The proposal drew sharp reactions online, with critics questioning its feasibility and comparing it to existing subsidy arrangements.

Source: Legit.ng