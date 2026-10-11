The NDC Anambra chairman accused Peter Obi of refusing to meet or communicate with party executives since joining in May 2026

David Chukwudifu claimed that people from the Labour Party and APGA were running NDC affairs in Anambra without involving the official state structures

The Anambra NDC chairman raised doubts about the party's ability to deliver votes for Obi in 2027 given the current internal crisis

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Awka, Anambra state - David Chukwudifu, Anambra chairman of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has said his party cannot deliver a single ward for its 2027 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, if the current divisions within the party's state structure persist.

Chukwudifu made these remarks in an interview published on Sunday, October 11, by The Punch, accusing Obi of deliberately avoiding him and the other South-East party chairmen since joining the NDC.

Anambra NDC Chairman David Chukwudifu warns Peter Obi could struggle to win a ward in the state in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi allegedly ignored party executives

According to Chukwudifu, Obi joined the party on May 3, 2026, one day before the Anambra state congress was held. He said that in the weeks that followed, neither he nor his state working committee could reach the presidential candidate despite multiple attempts.

"Since he joined the party, he has not met with any of the South-East chairmen, particularly me, the state chairman. He has been avoiding me," Chukwudifu said.

He added that his team sent WhatsApp messages and placed phone calls that went unanswered. When he eventually returned to Anambra, no appointment or direction came from Obi's camp.

Chukwudifu further claimed that a separate group, which he said included individuals who moved with Obi from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the NDC, had been conducting party activities independently. This included selling nomination forms, conducting a screening exercise, and holding a primary without the involvement of the official state, local government, or ward structures.

"People from Labour and APGA are the ones running the affairs of the party, as far as I can see," he said.

Structural crisis threatens 2027 election prospects

Asked directly whether the Anambra NDC could present a united front ahead of the 2027 elections, Chukwudifu was blunt.

"I do not think we can win any ward in Anambra state, let alone a local government or the state, for Peter Obi if we continue in this direction," he said.

David Chukwudifu warns that internal divisions could hurt Peter Obi’s support in Anambra in 2027. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He acknowledged that APGA, which has governed Anambra for nearly 24 years, would be a formidable opponent, adding that the tensions between Obi and the state governor, Charles Soludo, made the situation even more challenging.

On June 27, 2026, Obi reportedly denied sidelining party executives during a chance encounter with one of the local government chairmen along the Benin-Asaba Road. He said he was unaware of the situation and directed the chairman to liaise with Senator Tony Nwoye. Nwoye subsequently disputed whether the man held any legitimate chairmanship role within the party.

Chukwudifu said his faction had gone ahead to inaugurate its own office because Obi's group had been operating from hotels.

Peter Obi resigned from the ADC on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the NDC's candidate on May 29, 2026.

Read more on Peter Obi

Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright The Seer, prophesied that Obi could be involved in an accident.

In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.

Bright The Seer gained significant attention with her prophecy about President Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 election. The preacher's influence extends to social media, where she engages with her followers through prophecies, prayers, and inspirational messages.

Source: Legit.ng