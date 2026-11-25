Eligible Nigerian smallholder farmers can access interest-free FarmerMoni loans of up to ₦300,000, subject to screening and verification

Applicants should prepare their NIN, biometric details, farm location and information about their agricultural activities

FarmerMoni loans must be repaid; farmers should verify terms and register only through authorised channels

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Smallholder farmers across Nigeria seeking financial support to expand their agricultural businesses can access interest-free loans of up to ₦300,000 under the Federal Government’s FarmerMoni programme, subject to eligibility and verification requirements.

The initiative, implemented under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP 3.0) by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), aims to improve agricultural productivity, strengthen food security and support rural livelihoods.

Nigerian states begin FarmerMoni free interest loan; release eligibility, other requirements. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

As enumeration and verification exercises expand across participating states, prospective beneficiaries must understand the eligibility criteria and prepare the necessary documentation to improve their chances of accessing the funding.

The programme targets genuine farmers who require financial assistance to purchase agricultural inputs, increase production and expand their existing operations, according to the site.

Who qualifies for the FarmerMoni loan?

FarmerMoni is designed primarily for smallholder farmers actively engaged in agricultural production across Nigeria.

Eligible agricultural activities include:

Crop cultivation and food production.

Poultry farming.

Livestock production and animal husbandry.

Fish farming and fisheries.

Aquaculture.

Other qualifying small-scale agricultural activities.

The initiative could provide an alternative source of financing for farmers who struggle to access conventional bank loans due to collateral requirements and borrowing costs.

However, participation in the enumeration exercise does not automatically guarantee loan approval. Prospective beneficiaries must complete the required screening and verification processes.

Documents farmers need to provide

Although documentation requirements may vary across participating states, the enumeration exercise in Niger State highlighted several details prospective beneficiaries should prepare.

These include:

National Identification Number (NIN): A valid NIN for identity verification.

A valid NIN for identity verification. Biometric information: Applicants may be required to undergo biometric verification.

Applicants may be required to undergo biometric verification. Digital photograph: Officials may capture photographs during registration.

Officials may capture photographs during registration. Farm location: Accurate information about the location of agricultural operations.

Accurate information about the location of agricultural operations. Farming activities: Details of the applicant’s agricultural business and production activities.

Farmers are encouraged to confirm the specific requirements with designated GEEP desk officers in their respective local government areas before proceeding with registration.

How farmers can access the loan

Interested farmers should contact their local government authorities or state social investment programme offices to identify authorised GEEP desk officers coordinating the enumeration exercise.

Applicants should also confirm whether registration and verification are currently ongoing in their communities, as implementation schedules may differ across states.

Providing accurate personal and agricultural information is essential, as officials may conduct additional checks to establish whether applicants are genuinely involved in farming.

The verification process is intended to prevent fictitious registrations and ensure that government-backed financing reaches its intended beneficiaries.

What applicants should know before registering

Unlike government grants, FarmerMoni is a repayable financing initiative. Successful beneficiaries will be expected to repay their loans according to the programme’s applicable terms and conditions.

Farmers should obtain information about repayment arrangements from authorised officials before accepting the financing.

FG's N300,000 FarmerMoni: Documents and other requirements unveiled. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Prospective beneficiaries should also exercise caution when dealing with individuals claiming to guarantee loan approval or requesting unofficial registration payments.

Personal information, including identification and banking details, should only be submitted through authorised channels.

For smallholder farmers battling rising production costs, the initiative could provide much-needed financial relief, helping them purchase essential inputs, sustain agricultural operations and contribute to Nigeria’s broader food security objectives.

FG disowns N100,000 family grant portal

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has disowned the widely publicised Nigeria Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP), warning Nigerians against registering for its purported N100,000 family support grant.

The development has sparked concerns among applicants who may have already submitted sensitive personal information to the platform in anticipation of receiving financial assistance.

Source: Legit.ng