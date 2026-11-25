The Netherlands confirmed that Ukrainian nationals granted protection under the Temporary Protection Directive can live and work in the country without a work permit

The Dutch government outlined 4 specific conditions that Ukrainians must meet before they can legally take up employment in the Netherlands

Ukrainian nationals who qualify can also access unemployment, sickness, and disability benefits through the Dutch social welfare system

The Netherlands has confirmed that Ukrainian nationals holding protection status under the European Union's Temporary Protection Directive can live and work in the country without needing a standard work permit, provided they satisfy four key requirements.

According to the Dutch government's official employment and benefits agency, UWV, the arrangement applies specifically to Ukrainians who have been formally granted protection under the directive, known in Dutch as the Richtlijn Tijdelijke Bescherming.

Netherlands outlines conditions for working without a permit for eligible Ukrainians. Photo credit: Vastgoedmarkt.

Source: UGC

4 Conditions Ukrainians must meet

The four conditions that must be satisfied before a Ukrainian national can begin working in the Netherlands without a permit are:

1. The individual must have officially been granted protection under the Temporary Protection Directive.

2. The individual must hold a valid passport or another accepted identity document.

3. The individual must take out health insurance in the Netherlands, even if they already have coverage from Ukraine.

4. The individual must register with the local council and obtain a citizen service number, known as a BSN.

How Ukrainians Can Start Working in the Netherlands

Once those conditions are met, the process of entering the Dutch workforce involves several practical steps.

Ukrainians intending to stay for more than four months must register with their local council within five days of arriving in the Netherlands.

Those planning a shorter stay have a separate non-resident registration route available to them.

A citizen service number is central to daily life in the Netherlands. Without it, a person cannot legally work, open a bank account, take out health insurance, or apply for benefits.

Ukrainians will also need to apply for a DigiD account, which is used to access online government services.

Netherlands publishes guidance on citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Netherlands disclosed that certain foreigners may qualify for naturalisation after just 3 years instead of the standard 5-year requirement.

The Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service outlined 6 specific categories of people who can apply for citizenship on a shorter timeline.

Source: Legit.ng