Peter Obi made a public claim that he won the 2023 presidential election but acknowledged he lacked evidence to back it up

Broadcaster Oseni Rufai, a known Obi supporter, publicly advised the Labour Party figure to avoid making claims he cannot support

The remarks sparked wide debate online, with Nigerians divided over whether Obi's comment was a blunder or a deliberate political signal

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate and now the presidential flag-bearer of the NDC for 2027, has drawn fresh controversy after publicly claiming he won the 2023 general election while admitting he has no evidence to prove it.

The admission prompted a rare public rebuke from broadcaster Oseni Rufai, who has been a prominent supporter of Obi.

Rufai Oseni challenges Peter Obi over the claim that he won the 2023 election. Photo credit: Rufai Oseni/@PeterObi

Source: UGC

Rufai advised the politician to refrain from making claims he cannot substantiate, describing the habit as damaging.

The reaction from Rufai, who is known for backing Obi, was seen by many online commentators as a significant break in loyalty.

A video chyron from Arise News, shared widely on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, captured the core of the remark: "OBI: I WON 2023 ELECTION, BUT THERE'S NO EVIDENCE."

What Obi said in court in 2023

Several Nigerians responding to the video pointed out a distinction between Obi's new claim and the legal arguments his team made before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in 2023.

At the tribunal, Obi's lawyers did not argue that he won the election outright. Instead, they challenged President Bola Tinubu's eligibility on the grounds that he failed to meet the constitutional requirement of winning at least 25 per cent of votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

@kingSolomon76 wrote:

"If he had backend collation, he would have presented it in court. He never had any. Also, he did not tell the court that he won the election; he argued that INEC did not follow the rules and that Tinubu should be disqualified."

@kunlexky1 echoed the point:

"The question you should ask yourself is did Obi went to court claiming won the election? The answer is No, he approached the court to disqualified the winner based on some frivolities."

Reactions to Peter Obi's claim

The clip drew a strong response across social media. @larryklin wrote:

"Peter obi went to court not because he wants to prove he won but to disqualify BAT. He knows he didn't win."

@Donfoxxy25 commented:

"Rufai don tire. Him dey try package Obi so hard but Obi dey effortlessly fall him hand."

@Brightman_24 took a more measured view:

"At what point does honest criticism become political loyalty? If a politician makes a serious claim without evidence, he should be challenged — whether you support him or not. For me Rufai is genuinely holding Obi accountable!"

@B_ajibuwa added:

"Last last Na obi mouth go killll am. Obi has reduced his vote by 30% through his mouth."

@olaleye470052 went further:

"If MKO Abiola was jailed for announcing himself as the winner of 1993 general election and heaven didn't fall, Peter Obi should also be jailed for saying he won the 2023 election without evidence. DSS, please do the needful."

Peter Obi speaks on what he will do to Wike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the 2027 NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi addressed his changed relationship with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, insisting the two remain friends despite public speculation.

He said using the presidency to settle political scores would be a failure of leadership.

Obi also clarified a comment about Wike's appearance that had been interpreted as a suggestion the minister was unwell.

Source: Legit.ng