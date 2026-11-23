President Bola Tinubu addressed Ndigbo leaders, traders, and youths at a town hall meeting in Lagos on Monday, November 23, 2026

Tinubu openly declared his intention to seek a second term in the January 16, 2027 presidential election during the gathering

Ndigbo leaders pledged grassroots mobilisation across Lagos polling units in support of Tinubu's re-election campaign

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, November 23, 2026, formally declared his intention to seek re-election in 2027 while addressing Igbo leaders, traders, and youths at a town hall meeting organised by the Ndigbo National Dialogue and Development Initiatives at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, Iganmu, Lagos State.

Tinubu told the crowd he was exercising his constitutional right to a second term and expressed delight at the large turnout, saying the gathering made him "happy and excited."

President Bola Tinubu welcomes his endorsement by Igbos in Lagos Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"I served the first term. The constitution says I can ask for a second term. I want a second term. As you are here today, you make me happy, you make me excited, and I will go home happy and eat Akpu," he said.

Tinubu on national unity and Igbo contributions

The President framed his appeal around national unity, telling those present that no Nigerian chose their ethnicity and that all citizens shared a common destiny. He called on Ndigbo to deepen their involvement in national politics and work alongside other ethnic groups to build a peaceful country.

"Let's see ourselves as individuals living in the same house, geographically called Nigeria," Tinubu said, adding that his administration recognised the economic contributions of Igbo communities and that no part of the country would be neglected under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

To underscore his commitment to unity, Tinubu joined the gathering in singing the national anthem a second time during the event.

He also pointed to policy decisions such as the NELFUND student loan programme and minimum wage review as examples of his administration's work for ordinary Nigerians, noting that universities had become more stable under his watch.

Ndigbo leaders and Lagos governor rally behind Tinubu

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu used the occasion to rally the Igbo community behind the President, describing the strong Monday turnout as evidence that Lagos residents were united in their support despite participants having to leave their businesses to attend.

Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, who convened the meeting, confirmed that the Igbo community in Lagos had resolved to back Tinubu and had already begun building structures at the polling-unit level ahead of the election.

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, praised Tinubu for removing the fuel subsidy, saying the move improved the ability of state governments to pay salaries. She also commended the introduction of a ₦70,000 national minimum wage.

The leader of the Ndigbo Traders Association in Lagos, Prince Tony Nwakeze, pledged market traders' support and appealed for access to loans at a 5% interest rate to help them shift from importation to local manufacturing.

Tinubu also called on Ndigbo residents in Lagos to vote for APC governorship candidate Obafemi Hamzat and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Read the full statement from Bayo Onanuga on X here:

Atiku suffers setback in suit against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled on Atiku Abubakar's application to amend his originating summons against President Tinubu.

The case centred on allegations that Tinubu's NYSC discharge certificate submitted to INEC was forged, with Atiku and the ADC seeking his disqualification from the 2027 election.

The court fixed December 2, 2026, for the hearing of the substantive suit after lawyers reached an agreement on the date.

Source: Legit.ng