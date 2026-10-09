The APC Presidential Campaign Council issued a press statement on Friday, October 9, 2026, calling on Peter Obi to honour a pledge he made about the 2027 race

The demand followed Obi's BBC interview in which he claimed he won the 2023 presidential election despite admitting he had no evidence to back it up

The APC council linked its call for Obi's withdrawal to financial records it said show his administration left liabilities in Anambra State

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policies and international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has publicly called on Peter Obi to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race, citing what it described as an established financial record showing his administration left behind liabilities in Anambra State.

Legit.ng reports that the council's spokesman, Dele Alake, made the demand in a statement released on Friday, October 9, 2026, following comments Obi made during a recent BBC interview.

President Bola Tinubu's Campaign Council urges Peter Obi to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Obi's interview draws APC fire

In the interview, Obi, who is the leader of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, said:

"I don't like going back to the past. I won the last election. There's no evidence, but I won the election. Everything is not based on evidence."

The APC council rejected the remarks outright, arguing they contradicted the outcome of the election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and upheld by both the election tribunal and the Supreme Court, which affirmed President Bola Tinubu's victory.

The council also referenced a pledge Obi had previously made, in which he said he would exit the 2027 presidential race if financial records proved his administration left Anambra State with liabilities. The council said those records have since confirmed exactly that.

"We again call on Peter Obi to act honourably and honour his earlier pledge to exit the 2027 presidential race if it is proven that his administration left behind liabilities in Anambra State, a fact now clearly established by the state's financial records," the statement read.

APC defends Tinubu's record

Beyond targeting Obi, the council used the statement to defend Tinubu's administration, crediting it with economic reforms, infrastructure expansion, improved support for businesses and young Nigerians, as well as progress in education, healthcare and job creation. The statement offered no specific figures or documents to back those claims.

Obi finished third in the official 2023 presidential election results but has remained a visible opposition figure. He resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026, before being ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 elections.

The APC council's statement did not detail the specific financial records it referenced.

Read the APC Campaign Council's full statement below via the X post:

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Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright The Seer, prophesied that Obi could be involved in an accident.

In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.

Bright The Seer gained significant attention with her prophecy about President Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 election. The preacher's influence extends to social media, where she engages with her followers through prophecies, prayers, and inspirational messages.

Source: Legit.ng