Peter Obi began his 2027 presidential campaign as the NDC candidate, with a supporter describing him as 'President-in-waiting'

Obi's campaign launch drew sharp reactions from Nigerians raising concerns about election rigging and his past messaging

Some supporters expressed cautious optimism while others warned Obi against repeating previous campaign talking points

Peter Obi has launched his 2027 presidential campaign as the candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC), with an opening address to Nigerians that has already generated strong reactions both online and on the ground.

Dr Yunusa Tanko, a known Obi ally, announced the campaign start on X, writing:

Peter Obi has officially launched his 2027 presidential campaign as the New Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@YunusaTanko

Source: Twitter

"All is set as the President-in-waiting, H.E. Peter Obi, addresses the nation as the campaign begins. A New Nigeria is POssible and OK!"

Obi, who left the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026. His latest campaign launch marks the formal beginning of what is expected to be a highly contested road to the 2027 general elections.

Mixed reactions from Nigerians

The announcement quickly attracted a wave of responses from Nigerians, with opinions split between enthusiasm, scepticism, and strategic concern.

@Austinesjohnson expressed strong support, writing:

"This is what we're looking out for. The process starts now! Nigerians has suffered enough! Nigeria has borrowed enough! Nigeria has been disgraced enough! Nigeria needs to work! Nigeria must must be OK."

However, not all responses were encouraging.

@itstiigi offered a more cynical take, suggesting Obi's public appearances could work against him:

"I'm so happy about this He would campaign against himself once again The more interviews and talks The more he lose votes Let it come."

@Mikkytobi1 raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process itself, writing in capitals:

"WHAT I AM CONCERNED ABOUT IS WHAT IS THE STRATEGY TO PUT IN PLACE FOR THE VOTES TO MONITORED WITHOUT BEING RIGGED? THAT IS MY MAJOR CONCERN NOT THIS ONE."

Perhaps the most pointed warning came from @MartynsObot, who directly challenged Obi to change his communication approach:

"Please go back and delete d lines where he will tell nigerians to be calm, peaceful and law abiding (even in the face of war). Delete the part that he will tell us to believe in the process, because if he repeats those, then he should start counting the number of those he will lose."

Obi's road to 2027

The reactions reflect the broader pressure Obi faces as he builds momentum ahead of the election. His 2023 presidential run under the Labour Party generated significant enthusiasm, particularly among young Nigerians, but fell short of a victory. His switch to the NDC and this fresh campaign launch signal his intent to try again with a different political vehicle.

Whether the energy that defined his earlier bid can be reconstructed under a new party banner remains a central question as his 2027 campaign gets under way.

Atiku mentions what he will do in office as president

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, promised to hire more security personnel and fully equip existing forces within his first 100 days in office if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

He made the remarks during a Hausa-language interview on the PAP show on Wednesday, August 19, where he also addressed the fuel subsidy and the welfare of retired military officers.

Source: Legit.ng