A fuel tanker overturned on a busy Cairo ring road on Wednesday evening, triggering a fire that killed at least 31 people and injured 21 others

Egypt's health ministry said 39 ambulances were dispatched to the scene in the Warraq neighbourhood, north of the city centre

The regional public prosecutor launched an investigation and ordered DNA samples taken from the bodies of those killed in the blaze

At least 31 people died and 21 others were injured after a fuel tanker overturned and burst into flames on a busy ring road in Cairo on Wednesday evening, Egypt's health ministry confirmed.

The incident took place on a section of the highway running through the Warraq neighbourhood, north of the old city centre. Hospitals in the area received patients with severe burns and smoke inhalation injuries following the blaze.

Egypt Fuel Tanker Crash Sparks Massive Highway Fire, Killing at Least 31 People

Source: Getty Images

The health ministry said 39 ambulances were deployed to the scene, and images published by the ministry showed Egypt's health minister personally overseeing the treatment of survivors at one of Cairo's hospitals.

How the Cairo highway fire started

Officials have not released an official account of events, but state-owned newspaper Al-Ahram, citing sources close to the investigation, reported that the tanker was travelling along the highway when a high-voltage cable fell into its path.

The driver reportedly lost control, crossed the central reservation, and the vehicle overturned, spilling fuel that then ignited. The tanker was owned by a private contractor.

Unverified footage shared on social media captured enormous flames and thick black smoke rising into the night sky, with a number of nearby vehicles also caught in the fire. By the time emergency services had brought the blaze under control, images from the scene showed large crowds gathered along the highway as access routes were blocked off.

The regional public prosecutor opened a formal investigation into the incident and ordered DNA samples to be collected from the bodies of those who died.

A pattern of deadly incidents in Egypt

Egypt has recorded several fatal fires in recent years. Informal settlements, ageing infrastructure, and stretched emergency response capacity have all contributed to the frequency and severity of such incidents, even in Cairo.

Road accidents are also a persistent problem in the country, with poor vehicle maintenance and widespread disregard for traffic regulations frequently cited as contributing factors.

Source: Legit.ng