The CBN has increased the weekly dollar purchase limit for licensed BDC operators from $150,000 to $1 million

The temporary measure is aimed at easing seasonal demand pressures and improving access to US dollar cash

Approved BDC operators can now receive up to 100% of their dollar purchases in cash through authorised banks

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the weekly dollar cash purchase limit for Bureau De Change (BDC) operators from $150,000 to $1 million in a move aimed at easing seasonal pressure on the foreign exchange market.

The increase, confirmed by sources to TheCable on Wednesday, November 24, 2026, represents a significant relaxation of the restrictions introduced by the apex bank in February.

CBN Announces New Dollar Purchase Limit for BDCs, Banks Begin Implementation

Source: UGC

A source familiar with the development said commercial banks had started contacting BDC operators to work out arrangements for implementing the new directive.

“Banks have started reaching out to BDCs as we speak to perfect strategies,” the source said.

The source explained that banks would only serve as intermediaries between BDC operators and the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), using the purchase tracker platform.

CBN raises dollar purchase limit for BDCs

In a circular sent to banks, the CBN announced that the weekly dollar purchase ceiling for each BDC had been temporarily increased from $150,000 to a maximum of $1 million.

The CBN stated that “the weekly purchase cap is temporarily increased from USD 150,000 to a maximum of USD 1 million per BDC.”

The regulator said the adjustment was intended to address seasonal demand pressures and ensure more orderly access to US dollar cash for end users.

Under the revised arrangement, all licensed BDC operators can purchase foreign exchange through the NFEM using authorised dealer banks (ADBs) where they maintain accounts.

The CBN said the banks would facilitate access to the foreign exchange market and provide the necessary support to meet the dollar cash requirements of their BDC customers.

BDC operators can receive 100% of dollar purchases in cash

The apex bank also introduced a provision allowing approved BDC operators to collect their entire approved dollar purchases in physical cash.

CBN Announces New Dollar Purchase Limit for BDCs, Banks Begin Implementation

Source: UGC

According to the directive, licensed BDCs may receive up to 100% of their approved foreign exchange purchases in US dollar cash from the authorised dealer bank where they maintain their settlement accounts.

Taiwo Ebenezer, Chairman, Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), South-West Zone, also confirmed the directive to Vanguard, saying some banks had already contacted BDC operators.

“Yes sir, some banks have been calling. CBN also promised to fund the banks,” he said.

The latest adjustment is expected to improve dollar cash availability through licensed BDC operators and provide additional channels for meeting the foreign exchange needs of end users.

Source: Legit.ng