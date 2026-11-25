The Netherlands allows eligible citizens of a named country to live and work there without a work permit

Not every Ukrainian qualifies, the policy applies specifically to those granted protection under the Temporary Protection Directive

Qualifying Ukrainians must still find employment on their own, as the government only removed the work permit requirement

The Netherlands has opened up its labour market to nationals of one country, allowing them to work without needing a work permit, and Ukraine is that country.

According to the Dutch government's UWV portal, Ukrainian nationals who have been officially granted protection under the Temporary Protection Directive can live and work in the Netherlands without obtaining a work permit.

Netherlands allows eligible Ukrainians work without a permit. Photo credit: Європейська правда.

Source: UGC

The key distinction here is that this does not apply to all Ukrainians, only those who hold formal protection status under the Directive qualify.

Ukraine: Who Exactly Qualifies

The policy is narrower than many people assume. A Ukrainian national simply being in the Netherlands does not automatically grant them the right to work without a permit.

The individual must have been officially recognised under the Temporary Protection Directive, a specific legal framework activated in response to displacement caused by the conflict in Ukraine.

Those who hold a permanent Ukrainian residence permit, or third-country nationals holding a temporary Ukrainian residence permit, may face additional requirements beyond those that apply to protected Ukrainians.

What the Netherlands Is and Is Not Doing

It is important to be clear about what this policy actually means. The Dutch government is not handing out jobs or guaranteeing employment.

What it has done is remove a bureaucratic barrier: qualifying Ukrainians no longer need to go through the process of obtaining a work permit before they can take up employment. Finding a job remains entirely their own responsibility.

Once in the Netherlands, those who qualify can register with the local council and obtain a citizen service number, which is essential for working, opening a bank account, and accessing services.

The UWV office can also assist with jobseeker registration for those looking for employment support.

Specific criteria apply to determine whether a Ukrainian national is eligible under this arrangement.

Netherlands publishes guidance on citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Netherlands disclosed that certain foreigners may qualify for naturalisation after just 3 years instead of the standard 5-year requirement.

The Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service outlined 6 specific categories of people who can apply for citizenship on a shorter timeline.

Source: Legit.ng