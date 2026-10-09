APC Presidential Campaign Council DG Abdulaziz Yari met President Tinubu at the State House and revealed a timetable for state visits ahead of 2027

Yari dismissed Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar as threats, questioning whether either candidate could claim a single state outside their region

The former Zamfara governor cited Buhari's 2011 loss to argue that regional dominance alone cannot secure a presidential victory

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, said President Bola Tinubu has an advantage in over 20 states heading into the 2027 general elections.

The former Zamfara state governor argued that the spread is one that neither opposition candidate can match.

Yari dismisses Obi and Atiku as threats to Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, Yari made the remarks after a meeting with Tinubu at the State House, where he said the campaign leadership and the President had agreed on a timetable for state visits.

The former Governor of Zamfara State was responding to questions about whether Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) pose a genuine threat to Tinubu's re-election.

Why Yari says the opposition cannot win

Yari framed the argument around electoral geography, saying no candidate can reach the presidency without support spread across both the North and the South.

"Can the ADC candidate today in the southern part of the country beat his chest and say he has control of one state in the South? And I don't think Peter Obi, who used to be my colleague, can beat his chest and say he has control of one state in northern Nigeria," Yari said.

He went further:

"This calculation shows us that even if you have control of 80 per cent of the South, if you don't have anything in the North, you cannot make it. If you have 80 per cent control of the North, if you don't have any state in the South, you cannot make it."

To back his point, Yari recalled the 2011 presidential election, when the late former President Muhammadu Buhari dominated the North but failed to win nationally.

"Look at Buhari, of blessed memory. He had control of over 70 per cent at that time, over 11 states in the North, and had no control of one in the South. He couldn't make it all the way," he said.

Tinubu's estimated state control

By contrast, Yari put Tinubu's current reach at more than 10 states in the South and more than 10 in the North, placing him well above the constitutional threshold for a presidential victory.

"And today, I'm sure Asiwaju (Bola Tinubu) has control of more than 10 states in the South, in a conservative estimate, and I believe he has control of more than 10 states in the North. This is calculation; it is not rocket science," he added.

Yari also addressed the personal dimension of the rivalry, saying Tinubu had previously supported both Atiku and Obi at different points in their political careers.

"If Allah uses me to support you, there is no way Allah will use you to bring me down. I mean, they cannot bring him down," he said.

The former governor added that the APC intends to campaign on the President's record in office rather than on promises alone.

Yari argues that Atiku and Obi lack support across both regions, citing Buhari’s 2011 defeat. Photo credit: Abdulaziz Yari/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Former minister predicts winner of 2027 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Dr Betta Edu, Director of Women Mobilisation at the APC Presidential Campaign Council, declared that President Tinubu will remain in office until 2031.

The declaration came at a women's summit in Abuja convened by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, attended by governors' wives and top party officials.

The APC women's mobilisation drive is targeting 40 million votes across all 36 states, the FCT, 774 LGAs, wards and polling units.

Source: Legit.ng