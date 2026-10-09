Michael Samuel Idoko, the PDP candidate for Ogugu State Constituency, reacted to the killing of councillor Rosemary Ben Adukwu

Idoko described Adukwu's death as a collective loss to her family, constituents and the wider Ogugu community in Kogi State

The PDP candidate called on security agencies to investigate the abduction and increase operations across Ogugu and nearby communities

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policies and international affairs.

Lokoja, Kogi State - Michael Samuel Idoko, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ogugu State Constituency in the Kogi State House of Assembly, has mourned the abduction and alleged killing of Rosemary Ben Adukwu, a councillor who represented Ogugu Ward III in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

In a condolence message, Idoko described Adukwu's death as a blow to her family, constituents, the Ogugu United Forum, the PDP and the broader Ogugu community. He said the tragedy went beyond the loss of an elected official, calling it a setback for every person she was chosen to represent.

Michael Samuel Idoko mourns abducted Kogi councillor Rosemary Ben Adukwu and calls for justice. Photo credit: Michael Samuel Idoko

Source: Facebook

He said in a statement shared exclusively with Legit.ng on Friday night, October 9, 2026:

"As a son of Ogugu and the PDP candidate for Ogugu State Constituency in the Kogi State House of Assembly, I regard this tragedy not merely as the loss of an elected public official, but as a collective loss to a community whose aspirations she was entrusted to represent."

Idoko offered his sympathies to Adukwu's immediate family, her political associates and the people of Ogugu Ward III. He also conveyed condolences to traditional rulers, community leaders and members of the Ogugu United Forum, praying that those affected would find the strength to bear their grief.

PDP's Michael Idoko urges the police and relevant security agencies to investigate the reported killing of Kogi councillor Rosemary Ben Adukwu. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Kogi councillor's death: Idoko calls for justice

The PDP chieftain urged relevant security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation into Adukwu's abduction and death, and called for those responsible to be identified, arrested and prosecuted under the law. He said both her family and the Ogugu community deserved justice and full accountability.

Beyond the investigation, Idoko pressed for a sustained increase in security operations across Ogugu and neighbouring communities, including better intelligence gathering and closer cooperation between security agencies and local stakeholders. He stated that protecting lives and property must remain a top priority, so that residents can go about their daily lives without fear of abduction or violence.

Idoko stated:

"On behalf of my family and in my capacity as the PDP candidate for Ogugu State Constituency, I extend my deepest condolences to the family of the late Hon. Rosemary Ben Adukwu, the people of Ogugu Ward III and everyone affected by this tragedy."

Furthermore, he appealed to the people of Ogugu in Kogi State to stand together and support the bereaved family, setting aside political or personal differences. Idoko added that Adukwu's death should deepen the community's commitment to peace, accountability and the protection of every citizen's dignity.

Idoko prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased and for lasting peace and security across Ogugu.

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Source: Legit.ng