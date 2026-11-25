The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed Senegal's AFCON 2025 title, handing Morocco and CAF a defeat in their legal challenge

Less than 24 hours after the CAS ruling, CAF named Senegal, Morocco and Cape Verde as the three finalists for Men's National Team of the Year

Pape Gueye and Sadio Mane of Senegal will compete against three Moroccan players for the Men's Player of the Year award at the CAF Awards

Morocco and Senegal are set to face off again at the CAF Awards in Lagos, Nigeria, on December 2, just hours after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in Senegal's favour over their disputed AFCON 2025 title.

The rivalry between the two nations dates back to the AFCON 2025 final on January 18, 2026, when Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 through Pape Gueye's extra-time goal.

Morocco and Senegal set to battle in main categories at CAF Awards. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

The match was marred by controversy after coach Pape Thiaw pulled his players off the pitch in protest at referee Jean-Jacques Ndala's decision to award Morocco a late penalty, having already disallowed a Senegal goal.

Play eventually resumed and Senegal held on to win, but the Confederation of African Football later stripped the Teranga Lions of the title. The Senegalese Football Federation took the matter to CAS, which, after months of deliberation, upheld Senegal's victory.

Within 24 hours of that verdict, CAF published its final three nominees for the Men's National Team of the Year, bringing the two rivals back into direct competition at the continent's top football honours ceremony.

Senegal, Morocco face off again

AFCON 2025 champions Senegal, Morocco and Cape Verde have all been shortlisted for the top team prize. CAF explained the reasoning behind the nominations, saying:

"The finalists reflect the continent's continued progress on the international stage, highlighted by Senegal's triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, Morocco's impressive run to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and Cabo Verde's historic debut at the global tournament."

The coaching category also features the same three nations, with former Senegal coach Pape Thiaw going up against Morocco's Mohamed Ouahbi and former Cape Verde coach Bubista for the Men's National Team Coach of the Year award.

African Player of the Year race

The Men's Player of the Year shortlist features five nominees from the same set of countries. Senegalese pair Pape Gueye and Sadio Mane face a challenge from three Moroccan players, Achraf Hakimi, Ismael Saibari and Brahim Diaz.

In the goalkeeper category, retired Senegalese stopper Édouard Mendy is listed alongside Morocco's Yassine Bono and Cape Verde's Vozinha.

The CAF Awards ceremony is scheduled for December 2 in Lagos.

Ismaila Sarr backs teammates for CAF POTY

Legit.ng previously reported that Ismaila Sarr eyes winning the 2026 CAF Men's Player of the Year after a brilliant year for Senegal and Crystal Palace.

Sarr dreams of winning, but if he doesn't, he wants one of Mane or Pape Gueye to bring the award back to Senegal after their AFCON triumph.

Source: Legit.ng