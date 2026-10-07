Suspected gunmen seized Pa Joseph Iduoriyekemwen, 90, from his home in Amagba, Benin City, in the early hours of Tuesday

The abduction of the ADC Edo South senatorial candidate's father has raised fears of a political motive behind the attack

Edo State Commissioner for Information Kassim Afegbua condemned the kidnapping and urged residents with information to contact security agencies

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benin City, Edo State - Gunmen broke into the home of Pa Joseph Iduoriyekemwen, a 90-year-old man and father of the Edo South Senatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in the Amagba area of Benin City.

Pa Iduoriyekemwen was kidnapped in the early hours of Tuesday, October 6, 2026, and taken away.

Edo officials rejected claims the kidnapping was politically motivated

Source: Original

The circumstances of the abduction remained unclear as of the time of filing this report, though security agencies were said to be working to secure his release.

The incident quickly drew public attention, with some suggesting the kidnapping may have been driven by political motives given the victim's family connection to an active senatorial candidate.

Edo government rejects political angle

As reported by The Leadership, Edo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Kassim Afegbua, condemned the kidnapping in a statement, calling it "morally reprehensible."

He pushed back firmly against those pointing fingers at the state government, warning that such accusations could weaken ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity in the state.

"What could possibly be the motivation for anyone to abduct such a father and grandfather?" Afegbua said

He questioned the logic behind allegations of official involvement.

The commissioner said Governor Monday Okpebholo had already directed security agencies to coordinate their efforts and work towards the immediate rescue of the elderly man.

He also recalled that a special court set up specifically to handle kidnapping cases in Edo State had recently handed down death sentences to four convicted kidnappers.

Afegbua described the latest abduction as a "huge slap in the face" to those anti-crime efforts.

He appealed to members of the public with any information about Pa Iduoriyekemwen's whereabouts to share it with security agencies without delay, reaffirming the government's commitment to protecting all residents of the state regardless of their political leanings.

Governor Monday Okpebholo ordered security agencies to rescue the father of an ADC senatorial candidate. Photo credit: ADC

Source: Twitter

Court sentences 4 men to death for kidnapping

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that an Edo State Special Criminal Court handed down death sentences to four men convicted on multiple counts including kidnapping, armed robbery, and cultism.

The case stemmed from a broad-daylight abduction at a vegetable market along Airport Road in Benin City on June 14, 2026.

The judgment marked the maiden ruling of the Edo State Special Criminal Court, which was established on July 1, 2026, to fast-track violent crime cases.

Source: Legit.ng