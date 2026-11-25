Australia's Department of Defence has published the official yearly salary rate for new military recruits undergoing basic training

The figures appear in the government's official pay and conditions document, covering members of the Permanent Forces

The published salary applies specifically to normal entry recruits during the basic recruit training period

Australia's Department of Defence has made public the salary paid to new military recruits during their basic training period, offering a transparent look at what entry-level soldiers earn from the moment they join the country's Permanent Forces.

According to the official pay and conditions document published by the Australian Defence Force, a normal entry recruit undergoing basic recruit training receives a yearly salary of $62,333 (N84,489,264.85). The figure is listed under Schedule B13 of the Defence Force Remuneration Tribunal's pay manual, which covers the pay structure for members of the Permanent Forces at the trainee level.

Australia unveils basic salary for military recruits. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What Australia's military trainee pay covers

The published rate applies specifically to the training capacity described as a "normal entry recruit during basic recruit training", which represents the starting point for individuals who enlist through the standard entry pathway into the Australian Defence Force.

The document makes the distinction clear by categorising recruits under Part 1, which covers members of the Permanent Forces at the trainee stage, separate from the broader pay scales that apply once a recruit advances through training and takes on a formal military role.

At $62,333 per year, the figure works out to roughly $5,194 (N7,040,207.30) per month before tax, placing Australian military trainees on a salary that competes with many graduate-level positions in the country's civilian workforce.

Australia's transparent military pay system

Australia's approach to publishing military salaries openly through the Defence Pay and Conditions Manual allows prospective recruits to review compensation before committing to enlistment. The manual covers pay rates across various ranks, roles, and training stages within both the Permanent Forces and the Reserve Forces.

For many people weighing up a career in the military, the availability of such figures provides a concrete basis for comparison against civilian employment options, particularly at a time when cost of living pressures have sharpened public interest in stable, government-backed salaries.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia named one country whose citizens are eligible to join the military from November 2026.

UK: Pay of Army Medical Officers in Britain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced the daily Recruitment and Retention Payment rates for Army Medical Officers, covering Lieutenant Colonels, Colonels and Brigadiers.

The gap is striking: a top-band Lieutenant Colonel can receive £55.48 a day, while a Brigadier gets a flat £17.33. Find out what the figures could add to their monthly earnings.

Source: Legit.ng