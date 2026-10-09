A councillor representing Ogugu Ward III in Olamaboro LGA, Kogi State, died after spending several days in captivity

The Olamaboro LGA chairman, Dr Ameh Williams, announced her death on Friday in a statement issued on behalf of the executive council

Aduku's burial was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday at her family compound in Ogugu Centre

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kogi State - The Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State is mourning the death of Hon. Rosemary Aduku, a councillor who represented Ogugu Ward III in the 8th Olamaboro Legislative Council, following her death after several days in captivity.

Dr Ameh Williams, the Chairman of Olamaboro Local Government Area, described the loss as sudden and deeply painful for colleagues, family members and the wider Ogugu community.

"Adieu, Hon. Mrs Rosemary Aduku.": Kogi mourns councillor who dies after captivity. Photo credit: @ChuksEricE

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanugard, Willaims broke the news on Friday, October 9, 2026, in an official statement released on behalf of the Olamaboro Executive Council.

"It is with deep sorrow we announce the sudden demise of our dear sister and colleague, Hon. Mrs Rosemary Aduku, the Honourable Councillor representing the good people of Ogugu Ward III in the 8th Olamaboro Legislative Council," Williams said in the statement.

Colleagues remember Hon. Rosella

Within the legislative council, Aduku was fondly called "Hon. Rosella" and was remembered as a warm and grounded individual who consistently put the welfare of those around her first. Williams said her humility, reliability and care for others set her apart as a public servant.

"Hon. Rosella, as she is fondly called among her colleagues in the council and members of the Olamaboro Executive Council, has been a wonderful soul and down-to-earth.

"She has been a reliable fellow whose idea is to make everyone around her happy. Though your life was short-lived, we will definitely take solace in your legacies and testimonies we have received since your demise," the statement read.

According to The Punch, Williams extended condolences to her family, members of the Olamaboro Legislative Council, the Executive Council and the people of Ogugu.

He prayed for God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give her family the strength to cope with what he described as an irreparable loss.

Burial held on Friday in Ogugu

Her burial was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday at her family compound in Ogugu Centre. Williams called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to attend the ceremony and pay their last respects to the late councillor alongside the community.

The council chairman closed the statement with a farewell tribute: "Adieu, Hon. Mrs Rosemary Aduku."

Tragedy as abducted farmer dies in kidnappers’ den

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Amotekun Corps confirmed one of two farmers kidnapped in Okeigbo, Ondo State, was found dead during a rescue operation.

Amotekun Commander Adetunji Adeleye paraded 14 suspects in Akure, linking five to kidnapping-related offences.

Five additional kidnap victims were rescued in separate operations across Ondo State, including four men freed overnight in the Ala-Dada axis.

Source: Legit.ng