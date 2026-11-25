Tinubu Reacts as Pete Edochie Die: "Larger Than Life"
- President Bola Tinubu released a formal statement on November 25, 2026, mourning the death of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie
- Tinubu recalled Edochie's landmark portrayal of Okonkwo in the NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart in the 1980s
- The president extended condolences to the Edochie family, his associates, and the entire Nigerian film industry on behalf of the federal government
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President Bola Tinubu has described the late Pete Edochie as one of Nigeria's greatest thespians, saying he was "graceful and larger than life, both on the screen and in person."
Tinubu released a formal condolence statement from the State House on November 25, 2026, following the death of Chief Peter Uwadiegwu Ogugua Edochie, who was widely known as Pete Edochie.
Tinubu reflects on Edochie's legacy
The president said Edochie was among the founding figures of Nollywood and one of the most recognisable actors on the African continent. He singled out Edochie's portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority's adaptation of Chinua Achebe's novel, *Things Fall Apart*, in the 1980s as an unforgettable performance that left a lasting impression.
Joke Silva reacts as Pete Edochie joins late husband Olu Jacobs, remembers late actor's playful side
Tinubu also cited the actor's roles in productions such as *Igodo*, *Rituals*, and *Lionheart* as contributions that shaped Nollywood's growth and helped bring it to international audiences.
"His portrayal of traditional institutions, family structures, African values, and the complexities of human relationships helped project Nigeria's cultural heritage and storytelling traditions to audiences worldwide," Tinubu said in the statement.
Beyond acting, the president noted that Edochie had also worked as an administrator, broadcaster, and journalist, describing him as "truly one of our finest."
Tinubu extends his condolences
Tinubu said the actor's work ensured his place in popular culture for generations to come.
"In his works, he lives forever. Many generations will talk about the life and work of Chief Edochie in the arts industry and academia, in barbershops and marketplaces, and indeed wherever people gather," he wrote.
The president, who addressed the late actor by his honorary title, said Edochie lived a full life and "played his part and exited gracefully."
He extended his family's condolences and those of the Federal Government of Nigeria to the Edochie family, his friends, associates, and the broader Nigerian film industry.
Read Tinubu's full statement on X here:
Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash
Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.
The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.
Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng