President Bola Tinubu released a formal statement on November 25, 2026, mourning the death of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie

Tinubu recalled Edochie's landmark portrayal of Okonkwo in the NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart in the 1980s

The president extended condolences to the Edochie family, his associates, and the entire Nigerian film industry on behalf of the federal government

President Bola Tinubu has described the late Pete Edochie as one of Nigeria's greatest thespians, saying he was "graceful and larger than life, both on the screen and in person."

Tinubu released a formal condolence statement from the State House on November 25, 2026, following the death of Chief Peter Uwadiegwu Ogugua Edochie, who was widely known as Pete Edochie.

President Bola Tinubu mourns Pete Edochie Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu reflects on Edochie's legacy

The president said Edochie was among the founding figures of Nollywood and one of the most recognisable actors on the African continent. He singled out Edochie's portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority's adaptation of Chinua Achebe's novel, *Things Fall Apart*, in the 1980s as an unforgettable performance that left a lasting impression.

Tinubu also cited the actor's roles in productions such as *Igodo*, *Rituals*, and *Lionheart* as contributions that shaped Nollywood's growth and helped bring it to international audiences.

"His portrayal of traditional institutions, family structures, African values, and the complexities of human relationships helped project Nigeria's cultural heritage and storytelling traditions to audiences worldwide," Tinubu said in the statement.

Beyond acting, the president noted that Edochie had also worked as an administrator, broadcaster, and journalist, describing him as "truly one of our finest."

Tinubu extends his condolences

Tinubu said the actor's work ensured his place in popular culture for generations to come.

"In his works, he lives forever. Many generations will talk about the life and work of Chief Edochie in the arts industry and academia, in barbershops and marketplaces, and indeed wherever people gather," he wrote.

The president, who addressed the late actor by his honorary title, said Edochie lived a full life and "played his part and exited gracefully."

He extended his family's condolences and those of the Federal Government of Nigeria to the Edochie family, his friends, associates, and the broader Nigerian film industry.

Read Tinubu's full statement on X here:

Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng