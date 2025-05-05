Former minister of education Oby Ezekwesili has strongly denied allegations that she received payment to support Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in the lawmaker's sexual harassment case against Senate President Godswill Akpabio

The denial comes after one Sandra Duru claimed that Akpoti-Uduaghan had fabricated the sexual harassment allegations and that Ezekwesili was allegedly paid to back the claims against Akpabio

In March, Nigerian lawmakers suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months after she submitted a petition alleging she had been sexually harassed by the senate president

FCT, Abuja - Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of education, has denied collecting bribe to back Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended senator representing Kogi Central.

Legit.ng reports that Ezekwesili has been outspoken in the demand for an investigation into the sexual harassment allegations made by Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Natasha: 'Money can't buy my voice' - Ezekwesili

She has also called for Akpabio to step aside for an impartial probe and for the senator’s petition to be handled.

This bribery allegation, made by Sandra Duru in a widely circulated video, claimed that Ezekwesili was allegedly bribed by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to defend and speak up for her in the controversial sexual harassment allegations against Akpabio.

According to Duru’s allegations, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan confessed to her during a phone conversation that she offered financial incentives to Ezekwesili, alongside others described as “useful idiots,” to bolster her case against the Senate President. Duru further claimed that Senator Natasha attempted to bribe her as well to join this campaign, an offer she claimed she rejected.

But reacting, Ezekwesili quashed the allegation.

She wrote on her verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, May 3:

"No sensible and decent person who knows my incorruptible track record is deceived by the ridiculous fabrications being peddled by your traducers.

"They know—without a doubt — that no amount of money, not even all the wealth in every Central Bank in the world, can buy my convictions, voice, and stance on any matter I choose to support."

Ezekwesili added:

"Every decent, reasonable Nigerian knows that my unshakable values, convictions, voice, and stance on public interest issues cannot be tarnished—no matter how hard they try.

"Ignore their lies. Dismiss, with contempt, their desperate theatrics— a feeble attempt to divert attention from the sexual harassment petition against Senate President Akpabio by the distinguished Senator @NatashaAkpoti. Demand for justice for her because 'injustice to one is injustice to all'."

