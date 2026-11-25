Nollywood actress Joke Silva paid tribute to veteran actor Pete Edochie following his death on Wednesday, November 25

Pete Edochie died at 12 : 30 a . m . in Enugu at the age of 79, with his family releasing a statement titled ' An Iroko Has Fallen '

Silva's tribute comes months after she also lost her husband, veteran actor Olu Jacobs, in September 2026

Nollywood actress Joke Silva has spoken out following the death of veteran actor Pete Edochie, expressing heartfelt grief over losing a figure she clearly held in great personal regard.

Edochie passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, November 25, at 12:30 a.m. in Enugu. He was 79 years old. His son, Leo Edochie, broke the news via Instagram on behalf of the family in a statement titled

Joke Silva pens emotional tribute to late actor Pete Edochie. Credit: ajokesilva/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

"An Iroko Has Fallen," describing Pete as "our beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman."

Silva took to her own Instagram page to share a photo of Edochie alongside a message that spoke to the warmth of their personal relationship. Rather than a formal tribute, her words were affectionate.

"Uncle Pete...I will miss your teasing. Rest well Sir," she wrote.

The tribute carries particular weight given what Silva has endured in recent months. She lost her own husband, celebrated actor Olu Jacobs, on September 16, 2026, at the age of 84. Both Jacobs and Edochie were towering figures in the Nigerian film industry, and their passing within months of each other marks a significant moment of mourning for Nollywood.

Nollywood actress Joke Silva mourns Pete Edochie with a warm tribute

Source: Instagram

Joke Silva's tribute to Pete Edochie is below:

People worry for Patience Ozokwo after Pete Edochie's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the death of Pete Edochie shook the Nigerian entertainment industry to its core, and an old video of actress Patience Ozokwor made the rounds and tugged at heartstrings across social media.

As tributes poured in from across the country, an older clip of Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, began circulating online. In the video, which dates back to September 2025, the actress openly admitted how deeply unsettling the thought of Edochie's death was to her.

"I keep imagining what it would feel like if Pete Edochie passed away before me," Ozokwor said in the clip.

Source: Legit.ng