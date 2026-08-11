The PDP in Kogi Central Senatorial District inaugurated its 2027 campaign organisation under Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's leadership

Salami Etudaiye was named Director-General, while Abubakar Yahaya Karaku was appointed Campaign Chairman

Senator Natasha charged the new team to pursue a house-to-house, polling-unit-by-polling-unit strategy across the district

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi Central Senatorial District has inaugurated a campaign organisation to coordinate its preparations for the 2027 elections, with leadership calling for aggressive grassroots outreach across all wards and polling units in the district.

As reported on Tuesday by The Punch, the inauguration took place under the leadership of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central. Salami Etudaiye was named Director-General, and Abubakar Yahaya Karaku was appointed Campaign Chairman. Rounding out the leadership structure are Jacob Ogirima Anebe as Secretary, Ilyasu Zubair as Head of Operations, Isiaka Uhuanaye as Head of Technicals, and Jane Onoba as Head of Welfare.

The Cable also noted the development.

Kogi Central PDP inaugurates campaign organisation ahead of the 2027 elections, with leaders targeting grassroots mobilisation across the district. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Kogi: What did Natasha say to campaign team?

Addressing the newly inaugurated body, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan told members that the campaign must reach voters directly rather than relying on large rallies alone.

"This campaign must be house-to-house and polling-unit-by-polling-unit. We must reach our people directly, listen to them, engage them and explain clearly why the PDP remains the best platform for the development and progress of our people," she said.

She also urged the organisation to welcome anyone willing to support the party's efforts, regardless of past political differences.

The federal lawmaker said:

"We must open our doors for everyone who wants to join this moving train and this winning team. There is room for everyone who believes in the PDP and in the future we are building for Kogi Central."

PDP campaign DG unveils mobilisation strategy

In his acceptance speech, Etudaiye described the role as a serious obligation rather than a ceremonial title.

"This is not a ceremonial title. This is a call to battle. I did not accept this assignment to manage a campaign of polite handshakes and quiet meetings. I accepted it to organise a movement," he said.

He outlined plans to cover every local government area within the district, including Okene, Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi and Ogori-Mangogo, with outreach extending to markets, campuses and individual households. He made a particular appeal to women and young people, saying the campaign would be incomplete without their involvement.

Campaign Chairman Karaku, in his remarks, urged all PDP members to put collective goals above personal interests and to campaign on the strength of the party's programmes rather than through divisive or hostile rhetoric.

"Our message must be positive, our conduct must be responsible, and our mobilisation must be strategic. Elections are won by organisation, unity and the ability to connect with the people," he said.

He called on ward leaders, polling-unit coordinators, women leaders and volunteers to function as a single unit, adding that no vote, ward or polling unit was too small to matter in the district's four local government areas.

The newly-inaugurated Kogi Central PDP campaign organisation comprises:

Campaign Chairman: Abubakar Yahaya Karaku Director-General: Salami Etudaiye Secretary: Jacob Ogirima Anebe Head of Operations: Ilyasu Zubair Head of Technicals: Isiaka Uhuanaye Head of Welfare: Jane Onoba

View the photo post below on X regarding the PDP's campaign organisation inauguration in Kogi:

Read more Kogi news

Natasha calls for PDP dialogue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha advocated for dialogue among aggrieved PDP members following recent Supreme Court rulings.

She expressed confidence in the PDP’s prospects ahead of the 2027 elections, amid growing calls for unity within the party.

Source: Legit.ng