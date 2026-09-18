Suspected thugs allegedly attacked supporters of NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Rabiu Kwankwaso in Warri, Delta State

A photographer linked to Obi raised the alarm on X, claiming the attackers targeted the Delta State governorship candidate and his entourage

A video showing a chaotic scene circulated alongside the allegations, as political activity around the 2027 elections intensifies

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Warri, Delta State - Suspected thugs on Friday, September 18, allegedly opened fire on supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, during a campaign outing in Warri, Delta State.

The incident was brought to public attention by Esther Umoh, a photographer associated with Obi, who posted an account of the attack on X (formerly Twitter). Umoh alleged that politically sponsored thugs targeted members of the Delta State governorship candidate's entourage, as well as supporters of both the Obidient and Kwankwasiya movements who were actively campaigning in the area.

Supporters of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso reportedly came under attack during a campaign outing in Warri, Delta State, on Friday, September 18, 2026. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

She wrote:

"As of this morning, politically sponsored thugs reportedly opened fire on @MamaPee__, @Drmopaul, @dchrisiyovwaye, the Delta State governorship candidate, members of his entourage, and other Obidient and Kwankwasiya supporters who were out campaigning in Warri."

Read Umoh's post below via X:

A video that circulated alongside the claims showed a chaotic scene on the ground. A voice could be heard saying:

"Look at the thugs; they came to attack us. We must face them. We are fully ready for them."

Obi, Kwankwaso campaigning under NDC ticket

The alleged attack comes as political activity around the 2027 elections builds momentum across Nigeria. Obi and Kwankwaso are currently being mobilised under the NDC ticket, drawing on a broad base of supporters from the Obidient and Kwankwasiya movements. The campaign structure has also recently constituted a 59-member presidential campaign council made up of coordinators and directors from across the country.

Obi faces a difficult road to the presidency, going up against President Bola Tinubu, widely regarded as one of Nigeria's most experienced politicians, while the wider opposition remains fragmented.

Analysts have pointed to the split in opposition ranks as a key factor that could benefit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

"The data tells us the odds are against Tinubu and the only way back is low voter turnout on election day," Cheta Nwanze, a partner at Nigeria-based risk advisory SBM Intelligence, said, according to Reuters. "However, the opposition remains disunited, which historically have favoured the incumbent."

Legit.ng has previously reported that Obi was ratified as the NDC presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, weeks after resigning from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Watch the trending video on the alleged attack on Obi's supporters below via the X post:

Read more on Peter Obi

Atiku, rival tipped for showdown

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Peterside Iyun posted a prediction on Facebook about who will contest the 2027 presidential election.

The cleric said the 2027 election will be a contest between President Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, with Obi not emerging as the ultimate winner.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng