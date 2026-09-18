A woman and her four children lost their lives after a fire tore through their home in Okochiri community, Okrika LGA of Rivers State

Community youths rushed to the scene on Friday morning but were unable to rescue the five victims before the fire consumed them

A local security commander confirmed the deaths and said police had arrived at the scene to begin gathering details on what happened

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Five members of a family, a mother and her four children, have been killed after a fire destroyed their home in the Okochiri community, located in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The fire broke out on Friday morning, September 18, 2026, and quickly engulfed the building, trapping the family inside.

5 family members die in the Okrika house fire, River State.

Source: Original

Youths from the community rushed to the scene and made efforts to douse the flames, but they arrived too late to save the five victims, who were burnt beyond recognition.

As reported by TheCable, community sources suggested that petrol may have ignited the blaze following a spark, though the cause had not been independently confirmed at the time of this report.

Security response in Okrika

Igwe Godswill, commander of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Okrika, confirmed the deaths and described the incident as "painful."

He said security operatives were still piecing together the full picture of what happened.

"We just heard the news this morning about the fire," Godswill told TheCable by telephone. "There are no proper details yet as to what actually happened, but when we got there, we saw that about four children and their mother, making a total of five persons, had been burnt and died."

Godswill added that the police reached the scene before his team and had already begun documenting the incident by the time CJTF operatives arrived.

"When we got there this morning, the fire had already been put out, and the police had already come to the scene," he said. "I believe a proper investigation will be carried out to determine exactly what happened."

Community youths arrived too late as the flames engulfed the building. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Residents call for investigation

People in the community described the loss of life as heartbreaking and urged authorities to fully investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the mother and her children.

The Rivers State Police Command had not released an official statement on the incident at the time this report was filed.

3 brothers who died in fire accident laid to rest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a devastating fire at the 25-storey Great Nigeria Insurance House in Lagos claimed the lives of three brothers, leaving their family and community in mourning.

The Omatu brothers, who were trapped in the building, were laid to rest in Ihiala, Anambra State, amidst tributes and condolences.

The tragic incident, which happened on December 24, 2025, shattered the hearts of many who lamented over the circumstances surrounding their demise.

Source: Legit.ng