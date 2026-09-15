A Federal High Court in Ibadan adjourned a suit challenging the ADC governorship candidacy in Oyo State to September 30, 2026

The case centres on claims that party members tried to replace primary election winner Dr Gbemileke Alagbe with another aspirant who did not win

INEC published the name of a different aspirant, Adegboyega Adegoke, prompting the legal action

Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court in Ibadan has pushed the hearing of a suit over the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidacy in Oyo State to September 30, 2026.

The court postponed the matter after parties raised fresh applications and flagged issues around service of court processes at the Tuesday, September 15, session.

Court adjourns the hearing of the suit against the ADC governorship primary in Oyo to September 30 Photo Credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

Speaking outside the courtroom, counsel to the plaintiff, Monday Mawah, said the case was triggered by events following the ADC governorship primary held on May 22, 2026. According to him, Dr Gbemileke Alagbe won the primary contest, which had four aspirants, but certain party members began moves to swap his name for that of someone who lost.

INEC publication fuels legal fight

Mawah said the publication of Adegoke's name by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deepened the dispute and formed a core part of the plaintiff's case. He added that Adegoke had previously applied to be joined as a party to the suit, an application the plaintiffs did not oppose. However, at the Tuesday hearing, Adegoke withdrew that application.

The adjournment was also partly due to one of the parties telling the court that he had not yet been served with the relevant court processes, which the judge took into account before fixing the new date.

The case will return before Justice Agomoh on September 30, 2026, when the substantive hearing is expected to proceed.

The development was reported on X here:

Atiku's camp rejects Tinubu's defence of INEC

Legit.ng earlier reported that ADC chieftain Kenneth Okonkwo criticised President Bola Tinubu for defending INEC over bias allegations, saying the electoral body had not earned public confidence.

Okonkwo, who speaks for Atiku Abubakar ahead of 2027, cited concerns over security and governance as reasons Tinubu may struggle to win re-election.

The ADC spokesperson also accused the ruling APC of attempting to weaken opposition parties and undermine Nigeria's democratic process before 2027.

Source: Legit.ng