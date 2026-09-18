Fashion designer Seyi Vodi visited billionaire King Ochacho's construction site on Thursday, September 17, 2026

Seyi Vodi shared a video from the visit on Instagram, capturing a moment that caught fans off guard

The clip showed both men going on their knees together in prayer at the site, drawing widespread attention online

Fashion designer and celebrity stylist Seyi Vodi gave fans a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into his friendship with billionaire King Ochacho on Thursday, September 17, 2026, when he shared footage from a joint visit to the businessman's construction site on Instagram.

The video showed the two men taking time out from the site tour to kneel together in prayer, a moment that resonated deeply with followers and quickly gained traction online.

Celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi leads prayer at Ochacho's construction site. Credit: kingmohdahochacho

Source: Instagram

Seyi Vodi and King Ochacho at construction site

Seyi Vodi's clip covered the pair's walkthrough of King Ochacho's ongoing building project, but it was the impromptu prayer session that became the talking point. Rather than posing for the camera or showing off the scale of the development, both men dropped to their knees in what viewers described as a genuine act of humility and spiritual commitment.

The moment struck a chord with many Nigerians, who were moved by the sight of two high-profile figures pausing amid a busy project to acknowledge God publicly.

Fans praise Seyi Vodi and billionaire King Ochacho's friendship. Credit: kingmohadahochacho

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ochacho knocked critics as he visited Peller's construction site.

The video from Seyi Vodi and Ochacho's prayer session is below:

Reactions to Seyi Vodi, Ochacho's prayer session

The post drew hundreds of comments from fans and followers on Instagram. Here is what some of them had to say:

@comrade_anti_shayman wrote:

"See as Big men humble ❤️power of being successful"

@javizydon4584 commented:

"When Big man puts God first"

@yomazill observed:

"This is what they call true friendship"

@abeokutapropertyhub noted:

"That guy directing the cameraman is the real OG, give him a raise. 😅 Who would've known there was something beautiful hidden behind that shot? He spotted the mistake from a distance and ran in to save it."

@bigmonaija shared:

"A praying man is a working man, because prayer is a form of deep spiritual labour that cooperates with God to shape reality and complete daily tasks. Massive congratulations Boss"

@fm_trend added:

"My father's 💪🫶🫶💯.....thank you, sir, for inspiring us further 🙏"

King Ochacho denies ritualist claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that King Ochacho denied online claims accusing him of being involved in ritual practices, saying his success was rooted in his Christian faith.

The businessman addressed the allegation during a conversation with Peller, who revealed that he had also been called a ritualist over claims surrounding the house Ochacho gave him.

Ochacho said his better days began after he found Christ and the Bible, which he described as the foundation that has kept him.

Source: Legit.ng