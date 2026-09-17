Nkechi Blessing fired shots at BBNaija star Phyna on Thursday, September 17, 2026, in a video that quickly went viral

The actress, who is 37, told Phyna she was her senior and warned her about constantly fighting with people online

Fans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, with many insisting Phyna would surely clap back

Nkechi Blessing has broken her self-imposed rule of staying out of trending conversations, and she blasted BBNaija star Phyna.

In a video posted on Thursday, September 17, 2026, the actress addressed Phyna directly, questioning her behaviour online and demanding she conduct herself with more restraint.

Reactions as Nkechi Blessing calls out Phyna over her attitude online. Photo credit@nkechiblessing/@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Nkechi explained that the drama had become personal after commenters kept telling her she resembled Phyna, which she was clearly not pleased about.

Nkechi Blessing issues stern warning to Phyna

Speaking with full confidence on camera, Nkechi made clear that her age gave her the authority to address the reality TV star. "I am not your mate, so before you set your camera and try to insult me, just know say I am 37. I senior you loss," she said, adding that Phyna needed to calm down and stop coming at people online without provocation.

The actress went further, questioning whether anyone in Phyna's life holds her accountable. "Don't you have people that talk to you at home? You no get elders for your house," Nkechi said, accusing the former BBNaija housemate of being combative and trending perpetually for the wrong reasons.

Nkechi Blessing issues to BBNaija's Phyna over her conduct. Photo credit@nkechiblessing

Source: Instagram

Nkechi also reflected on her own past behaviour, acknowledging she was once equally dramatic online. She credited her decision to step away from social media conflicts as the reason she now enjoys peace of mind, and urged Phyna to do the same.

"You are becoming a nuisance on the street of Instagram; try to respect yourself," she said, calling Phyna out by name and insisting she did not care about any potential response.

Here is Nkechi Blessing's Instagram video where she was speaking about Phyna:

Fans react to the callout video

The comments section lit up almost immediately, with many fans pointing out the irony of the video itself.

@bellas_accessories871 wrote:

"Just call her and explain things to her if you truly believe you senior her my love please I come in peace biko."

@chioma__rita said:

"You set camera de call her names and you say make she no set back ok nah unless no be phyna wey i knw she must do back that one is certain. You are busy insulting her and make she no insult you back Becus you senior her Naso."

@ifeoma.lydia commented:

"I trust phyna ..it's going to be a very long weak"

@mzpopo_reloaded reacted:

"Wahala "

@bodanoregret wrote:

"Mummy wa abeg go relax make u enjoy ur vacation."

@abosy.do_ibd_fashion added:

"I know say Na Phyna hold camera for background"

Nkechi Blessing speaks about level of hate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing made a video to respond to those who allegedly disliked her.

The movie star had done an advert for a client, and people reported the client's page because they don't like the actress. She was in tears while reacting to what was done to her client, as she lamented the level of hate towards her.

Source: Legit.ng