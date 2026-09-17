Ogun State Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele announced the death of her cousin and political associate, Engr. Mukaram Oladayo Salako

Salako-Oyedele said she received the news with profound sadness, noting that Salako was still in his 50s at the time of his passing

The deputy governor described the death as sudden, saying those who knew Salako were shocked by the loss

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Abeokuta, Ogun State - Ogun State Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele has announced the death of her cousin, Engr. Mukaram Oladayo Salako, who also served as her political associate.

Legit.ng reports that Salako-Oyedele broke the news through a post on her verified Facebook page on Tuesday, September 15, saying she was deeply shaken by the development.

The deputy governor said Salako passed away while still in his 50s, describing him as someone who had appeared healthy and full of life before his sudden death.

Ogun Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele mourns the death of her cousin and political associate, Engr. Mukaram Oladayo Salako. Photo credit: Noimot Salako-Oyedele

Source: Facebook

Salako-Oyedele mourns cousin's sudden death

Salako-Oyedele said the news left both the family and those who worked closely with him struggling to make sense of what had happened.

"It is difficult to comprehend that someone so full of life has left us so suddenly," she wrote.

She did not disclose the cause of death in her statement.

The Ogun State deputy governor used the statement to pray for the deceased, asking God to forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him paradise.

She also extended prayers to the bereaved family, asking for divine comfort and strength during the difficult period.

"May Allah comfort and strengthen his family and all of us who mourn this painful loss. Amin," she added.

Following Salako-Oyedele’s statement on Facebook, several commenters offered their condolences and prayed for strength for her and the bereaved family. More than 1,000 Facebook users have left messages of condolence on Salako-Oyedele’s post.

Read Salako-Oyedele's full post on Facebook about her cousin's demise below:

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The grieving family described Anthony as a man of deep faith and strong character whose influence extended beyond his immediate circle.

Subsequently, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, paid a condolence visit to Anthony's widow. Abiodun said Niyi’s death was a great loss not only to his immediate family but also to those whose lives he touched.

Source: Legit.ng