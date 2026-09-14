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El-Rufai's Allies Dump His Camp for APC, Declare Support for Governor Uba Sani
Politics

El-Rufai's Allies Dump His Camp for APC, Declare Support for Governor Uba Sani

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Several political figures once linked to former Kaduna Governor Nasiru El-Rufai rejoined the APC and moved toward the camp of incumbent Governor Uba Sani
  • The group includes a former Chief of Staff, a former senator, a former deputy speaker, and a former SDP chairman in Kaduna State
  • A former Kaduna commissioner confirmed the mass realignment, saying the politicians had decided to move as a group

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - Several politicians formerly associated with ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai have publicly broken from his political circle and aligned themselves with the state's incumbent governor, Senator Uba Sani, as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

Among those who have crossed to the Uba Sani camp are Bashir Saidu, who served as Chief of Staff under El-Rufai, and Abdu Kwari, a former state commissioner who also held a seat in the Senate.

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"We are going together with them": El-Rufai's ex-allies back Governor Uba Sani in 2027
El-Rufai allies cross to Governor Uba Sani ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai
Source: Facebook

Nasir Abdullahi Maikano, who led the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kaduna State and spent three terms representing Ungwan Sanusi Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, is also part of the group.

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Moukhtar Isa Hazo, a former Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, similarly features among those now backing the incumbent governor, along with several other grassroots political figures spread across the state.

Former commissioner confirms the move

As reported by Vanguard, Jafaru Ibrahim Sani, a former commissioner in Kaduna State, confirmed the development.

According to The Guardian, he said the decision to realign was collective.

"It's true, we are going together with them," he said.

The shift is significant because each of the named politicians had, at different points, been part of El-Rufai's political network, making their turn towards Uba Sani a notable development in Kaduna's evolving political landscape ahead of 2027.

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What realignment could mean for Kaduna politics?

The move is expected to bolster Governor Uba Sani's standing within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State.

It also points to a broader reshuffling of political allegiances in the state, with actors from various camps repositioning themselves well ahead of next year's elections.

The development could also affect the balance of influence between competing political blocs within and outside the APC, as more figures weigh their options ahead of 2027.

El-Rufai allies join Kaduna governor Uba Sani for the 2027 election
El-Rufai allies declare support for Governor Uba Sani. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai/Uba Sani
Source: Twitter

Islamic Council speaks on El-Rufai's continued detention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs broke its silence on the detention of El-Rufai.

The council's statement came after Defence Minister Christopher Musa publicly linked El-Rufai to killings in Southern Kaduna.

El-Rufai's family issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Defence Minister to either provide evidence or retract his claims.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
APCKaduna StateNasir Ahmad El-RufaiUba Sani
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