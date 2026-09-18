Sweden's Migration Agency has published the full list of requirements foreigners must satisfy before applying for a job-seeker residence permit

Applicants must hold at least a Master's degree or equivalent qualification and prove they can support themselves on a minimum of SEK 13,000 (N1,766,416.55) per month

The permit targets graduates who want to look for work or explore business opportunities in Sweden, but applicants must apply from outside the country

Sweden has outlined six conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil before they can be granted a job-seeker residence permit to search for employment or explore business opportunities in the country.

The requirements are published on the Swedish Migration Agency's official website and apply to people who wish to enter Sweden specifically to look for work or assess the feasibility of starting their own business.

Sweden shares requirements for job-seeker residence permit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What Sweden requires from applicants

These requirements must be met in order for applicants to be granted a job-seeker residence permit:

The applicants must have a valid passport The foreign candidates must have completed studies corresponding to a second-cycle qualification The applicants must be planning to look for work or investigate the possibilities for starting your own business Applicants must be able to support yourself financially. The agency stipulates that applicants must be capable of supporting themselves on a minimum of SEK 13,000 (N1,766,416.55) per month, and must also have sufficient funds to cover the cost of a return journey. Applicants must have comprehensive health insurance valid for care in Sweden The foreigners must currently be located outside of Sweden

Those already in the country are not eligible to apply through this route.

The permit is specifically designed for highly educated individuals who are yet to secure a job offer but wish to explore opportunities within the Swedish market. It does not guarantee employment or permanent residence, but provides a legal basis to be present in the country during the job search process.

In another report, Legit.ng published that a Nigerian lady abroad lamented about her failed passport renewal at the Embassy in Sweden.

Sweden releases conditions for student residence permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that Sweden published five conditions foreigners must meet to get a student residence permit in the country in 2026. The rules cover admission, tuition payment, health insurance, a valid passport and proof of enough money to live in the country.

Admission alone is not enough, as applicants must meet every requirement before their application can be approved. Students bringing family members also face an added test: they must prove they can support their dependants throughout their stay.

Source: Legit.ng