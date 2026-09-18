Zainab Yusuf, a University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) Agriculture graduate, shared how she scored 184 in JAMB before gaining admission six years ago

She began university with a 2.19 CGPA in her first year, a result she admitted was far from what she had hoped for

A chance conversation with a friend around her second year became the turning point that shifted her entire academic trajectory

Zainab Yusuf, a fresh graduate of the University of Ilorin, has taken to social media to share the unlikely journey that ended with a First Class Honours degree in Agriculture — a result that would have seemed impossible given where she started.

Writing on LinkedIn on September 16, 2026, Yusuf traced her story back further than most: to secondary school years spent in Arabic school, a disappointing WAEC result, and having to resit her exams through NECO.

UNILORIN graduate who scored 184 in JAMB bags a first-class degree in Agriculture. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Zainab Yusuf

Source: UGC

When she eventually sat for JAMB, she scored 184, just enough to earn her a spot at UNILORIN to study Agriculture.

UNILORIN: From a 2.19 CGPA to first-class

The early days of university brought little relief. By the end of her 100 Level, Yusuf had recorded a CGPA of 2.19, a figure that placed a First Class degree firmly out of the picture in her own mind.

She later shared a screenshot of her UNILORIN academic dashboard alongside her JAMB result, offering her followers a transparent look at the full arc of her story.

The shift came quietly, around her 200 Level year, when a friend challenged her to consider what she might achieve if she pushed herself harder.

That single conversation reframed everything. Yusuf described becoming more deliberate about her studies, committing to steady progress rather than any dramatic overnight change. There were difficult days, stretches of self-doubt, and moments where she questioned whether her efforts were enough. But she continued, semester after semester.

"A difficult beginning does not have to determine the ending," she wrote on LinkedIn, crediting Allah's grace for carrying her through each stage of the journey.

Six years after that 184 JAMB score, Yusuf walked away from the University of Ilorin as a First Class graduate.

Nigerians React to UNILORIN graduate's feat

Her post quickly drew warm responses from those who found her story deeply relatable.

@David Okoli said:

"Stories like this is just so captivating 🥹 who would have taught 2.19 would turn into a first class honours. Really shows start can't justify the end. Congratulations 🎊."

@Rukayat Akanni said:

"Congratulations Yusuf Zainab 🎉 The only way from here is up!"

@Olorunishomo Folorunsho said:

"Big congratulations to you 👏🏽."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILORIN graduate who spent five semesters in Benin Republic had bagged a first-class degree in Pharmacy.

UNILORIN graduate bags first class, celebrates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNILORIN graduate named Banni, who wrote the UTME twice, had achieved a first-class degree in Biomedical Engineering.

Posting on X on September 7, 2026, the lady with the handle @baniaz68 recalled how her first UTME result felt like a crushing blow, one she now credits as the turning point that forced her to reassess everything.

After scoring 141 in her first attempt, Banni overhauled her approach entirely. She cleared her O'level papers, rebuilt her study habits, and returned to write the UTME a second time, this time scoring 242.

Source: Legit.ng