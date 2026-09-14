Senator Yari visited the Oba of Lagos as part of early grassroots mobilisation efforts for President Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign

The visit signals a northern political push to build alliances with traditional rulers ahead of the next general elections

Nigerians on social media shared divided opinions about what the visit means for Tinubu's chances in the North

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - Senator Abdulaziz Yari, the DG of the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign, has paid a visit to the Oba of Lagos as part of efforts to build early momentum for President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Yari is accompanied by top APC leaders, including Governor Sanwo-Olu, Abdullahi Ganduje, Aminu Masari, Pius Ayim, James Faleke, etc.

Yari visits Oba of Lagos as Northern leaders begin mobilisation for Tinubu’s 2027 bid. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

The visit comes hours after the delegation visited the Sultan of Sokoto, Sultan Muhammad Sa'adu Abubakar, in Sokoto State.

The visit drew significant attention online for what many observers described as a grassroots mobilisation strategy targeting traditional rulers before the formal campaign season begins.

The Nigerian Affairs Journal shared a video of the visit via its X handle @NigAffairs on Monday, September 14, 2026.

Yari courts traditional rulers for Tinubu.

Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State and a prominent northern political figure, reaching out to the Oba of Lagos is seen as part of a broader attempt to forge unity between northern political elites and influential traditional institutions in the South-West.

The move suggests Tinubu's campaign handlers are keen to consolidate his base beyond his home region while also ensuring key northern allies remain firmly in his corner.

The visit reflects a pattern of elder-first consultation that has historically characterised major political mobilisations in Nigeria, where securing the blessing and backing of traditional rulers carries significant symbolic and practical weight.

Reactions to Yari's visit

The post sparked lively debate among Nigerians on X, with opinions split along political lines.

@Saheedtoriola wrote:

"Hope those north noisemakers are seeing how their leaders are doing it?"

@fidelotuya offered two separate takes, saying:

"The President must be monitoring from his Paris holiday resort with beaming smiles of a good Yari-campaign team choice," and also: "This is a grassroots contact mobilisation strategy to seek out the elders first."

@Otunbacashogy2 predicted:

"This set of Northern politicians will deliver 65% of votes to Tinubu. Atiku will be soundly humiliated in the North."

Not everyone was impressed. @ShollzAsaaju dismissed the significance of the visit entirely, writing:

"If he like make he visit King Charles for England..they go still lose."

Tinubu is widely expected to seek a second term in 2027 and has been building political alliances across the country.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the NDC and ADC's Atiku Abubakar are among the figures expected to contest the presidency against him.

2027: Tinubu’s campaign DG Yari drops bombshell

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Senator Yari declared that no future Nigerian president can restore the fuel subsidy.

Yari said the subsidy costs Nigeria about ₦20 trillion a year, with no accurate data on daily fuel consumption from the NNPC.

The APC campaign chief also revealed that the government spends over ₦2 trillion monthly on arms and security equipment.

Source: Legit.ng