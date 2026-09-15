Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu declared support for President Tinubu's second-term bid during a visit by the APC presidential campaign council

APC campaign director-general Abdulaziz Yari led the delegation to the Lagos palace after a prior stop at the Sokoto caliphate

Yari cited progress on the economy, insecurity and infrastructure as reasons the council believes Tinubu deserves another term

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign, telling the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council (PCC) that the country's top office is not up for grabs anytime soon.

The monarch said there is no vacancy in Aso Rock when the delegation, led by its director-general, Abdulaziz Yari, called on him at his palace in Lagos.

Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu declares there is “no vacancy in Aso Rock”. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

"For the next four or five years, there is no vacancy in Aso Rock."

APC Campaign Council Visits Lagos

Yari told the Oba that the council had first sought the blessing of the Sokoto caliphate before travelling to Lagos.

As reported by TheCable, he described both visits as part of its preparations for a nationwide campaign drive.

He appealed for continued support for Tinubu, arguing that the president needed more time to build on what he called his administration's gains in areas including the economy, security, and infrastructure.

Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State, acknowledged that many Nigerians were feeling the weight of economic hardship but said certain indicators pointed to recovery, particularly around the availability of funds and efforts to stabilise the naira.

On security, he said Tinubu had kept up the supply of equipment and support to the military and police. He also added that the council's backing was not a matter of political loyalty alone but a genuine belief that the president should be allowed to see his plans through.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu noted that the council had come to Lagos immediately after its engagement in Sokoto.

He said the group included former governors, a former Senate President, former speakers, and serving governors.

Oba urges politicians to pursue peace over victory

While expressing his support, Akiolu used the occasion to caution politicians against placing the pursuit of electoral victory above the welfare of the country.

As reported by The Punch, he warned against adopting what he described as the Machiavellian principle that "the end justifies the means."

The monarch urged members of the campaign council to be honest and to avoid any actions that could threaten peace and stability ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The event drew a wide range of APC stakeholders in Lagos, among them local government chairmen, federal lawmakers, and members of the state assembly.

Oba Akiolu urges politicians to put peace and national welfare ahead of electoral victory. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Tinubu’s campaign DG, APC leaders visit Oba of Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Yari visited the Oba of Lagos as part of early grassroots mobilisation efforts for President Tinubu's 2027 re-election campaign.

The visit signals a northern political push to build alliances with traditional rulers ahead of the next general elections.

Nigerians on social media shared divided opinions about what the visit means for Tinubu's chances in the North.

Source: Legit.ng