Presidential Campaign: Obi-Kwankwaso Takes Fresh Action Ahead of 2027

The Obi-Kwankwaso Movement announced a 59-member Presidential Campaign Council with zonal and state coordinators ahead of 2027

John Ughulu, the movement's Director-General, will head the campaign while National Secretary Saadatu Sani is also listed in the leadership

The council covers all six geopolitical zones, the FCT, and includes directors for mobilisation, legal affairs, security, and women affairs

The Obi-Kwankwaso (OK) Movement has unveiled a 59-member Presidential Campaign Council, naming zonal coordinators, state representatives, and directors across key departments as it steps up preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The council was announced on Thursday, September 17.

OK Movement launches its 2027 campaign council with a message focused on service and national change. Photo credit: NDC

Source: Facebook

John Ughulu, the movement's Director-General, will serve as Director-General of the campaign, while National Secretary Saadatu Sani is also part of the campaign leadership structure, This Day reported.

Council structure and appointments

Representatives cover all six geopolitical zones and the Federal Capital Territory, with state coordinators named for all 36 states. Among the zonal coordinators appointed are Suleiman Abubakar for North-Central, Hashimu Dungurawa for North-West, Amadu Gwambe for North-East, Dr Adebayo Adefolaseye for South-West, Christopher Ighodaro for South-South, and El-Shaddai Ikeh for South-East.

Directors named to head functional units include Sabo Gashua for Grassroots Mobilisation, Glory Adayi for Women Affairs, Kabir Yahaya for Contact and Engagement, Abdumumini Tijjani for Mobilisation, Kingdom Okere for Legal Affairs, Abiodun Dabiri for Strategy and Planning, Richard Enemona (CSP Rtd.) for Security and Intelligence, and Aisha Abdulrahaman as Director of Administration.

A call to duty

In a message to the newly appointed members, Sani said their roles carried significant national responsibility, Vanguard reported.

"Your selection is not merely an appointment; it is a call to duty, sacrifice, leadership and service to Nigeria," she said.

She tasked the council with carrying the movement's message from major cities down to local communities, adding, "from the wards to every community across the federation."

Sani also drew a distinction between the OK Movement's goals and personal political ambition, saying the movement "is not built around individuals seeking personal recognition" but around a broader vision of "a better, more prosperous, united and functional Nigeria."

She outlined the immediate priority for council members:

"Our responsibility is to ensure that the message of our principals reaches every Nigerian and that the voice of the people is heard across the length and breadth of our nation."

The campaign council launch comes as the movement works to build nationwide support for the joint presidential ticket of Nigeria Democratic Congress candidate Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, ahead of the 2027 vote.

Last month, the group confirmed it would maintain its independent structure and would not be merging with any other political organisation before the election.

The announcement also follows the movement's public condemnation of a reported disruption to Obi's convoy during a visit to Benue state, after which the OK Movement said its security personnel had held back to avoid escalating the situation.

Tinubu's ally warns Wike

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the State Coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors have publicly cautioned FCT Minister Nyesom Wike against political moves that could weaken the loyalty of APC governors to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

In a signed statement, the group said its concern centres on Wike's Rainbow Coalition, which it described as a parallel political structure that risks competing with, rather than complementing, the APC's existing grassroots machinery.

Source: Legit.ng