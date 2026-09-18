Bobrisky called out Nigerian men in a social media rant about how they respond when he messages them without romantic intentions

The crossdresser insisted that appreciating someone's appearance through a DM does not automatically mean there is a sexual motive behind it

Bobrisky specifically pointed the finger at men he described as DL, saying they are the ones most likely to misread innocent compliments

Bobrisky, Nigeria's prominent crossdresser, has sparked conversation online after speaking out about what he says is a troubling pattern among Nigerian men whenever he slides into their DMs.

In what he described as a brief rant, Bobrisky pushed back against the assumption that any message he sends to a man must carry a sexual undertone.

Bobrisky reveals the kind of messages he gets from Nigerian men. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

He argued that complimenting someone on their outfit, haircut, or general appearance is something that should be perfectly acceptable without it being misread as a proposition.

Bobrisky's message to Nigerian men

He made his feelings plain, writing: "Let's normalise harmless DMs. Just because i message you or compliment you doesn't mean I want to sleep with you. The thought alone is disgusting. Why must everything involving Nigerians always end in bed? Is that how some of you are wired?"

Bobrisky went on to draw a distinction between admiration and desire, pointing out that appreciation for beauty does not have to be sexualised.

"I can appreciate your outfit, your haircut, or anything else about you without wanting you sexually. Some of us receive plenty of love from our siblings and genuinely know how to appreciate beautiful things without attaching sexual intentions to everything," he wrote.

Bobrisky opens up about the reactions he gets from Nigerian men. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky points finger at DL men

He rounded off the post with a pointed remark aimed at a specific group, adding: "Take note, pls, especially Nigerian men. And these thoughts are mostly from DL MEN."

The term "DL," short for "down-low," is commonly used to describe men who identify publicly as straight but privately engage with other men. Bobrisky's decision to single out this group suggests that the responses he has been receiving in his DMs are coming not from openly gay men, but from those who present a very different image to the world.

See Bobrisky's viral message on Instagram below:

Bobrisky criticised Nigerians attacking KC Luxury

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky criticised Nigerians who began attacking socialite KC Luxury only after his arrest by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), accusing them of hypocrisy and double standards.

According to Bobrisky, some people who previously praised and supported KC Luxury suddenly became vocal critics after his arrest over an alleged international drug network, following the NDLEA’s seizure of 184.5kg of hard drugs worth about $27.7 million, or approximately ₦39 billion, from a Lagos courier firm.

He also questioned the loyalty of KC Luxury’s close associates, who appeared to distance themselves from him following the arrest.

Source: Legit.ng