Femi Adebayo's ex-wife Iyanaladuke shared a throwback photo to mark her birthday on Friday, September 18, 2026

The mother of one recalled turning 40 four years ago, describing it as the start of an unexpected and painful chapter

She hinted at betrayal from those close to her, promising to share her full story another day

Femi Adebayo's ex-wife, Iyanaladuke, has taken to Instagram to celebrate her birthday with a reflective post that gave fans a rare glimpse into the struggles she faced following the collapse of her marriage to the veteran actor.

The mother of one shared a throwback photograph on Friday, 18 September 2026, revealing that the image was actually taken four years ago when she turned 40.

Reactions as Femi Adebayo’s ex-wife, Iyanaladuke, marks birthday with cryptic post. Photo credit@iyanaladuke

Source: Instagram

Rather than celebrate with a fresh photo, she used the moment to look back on how dramatically life shifted after that milestone.

In her caption, Iyanaladuke described turning 40 as a moment she believed would usher in a new season of abundance. The family had recently relocated to Lagos and moved into a large mansion, and everything around her pointed to a bright future.

"Life begins at 40, and I genuinely thought I was ready for it," she wrote. "Little did I know that what was ahead of me was far bigger than anything I could have imagined."

Iyanaladuke shares Celebration shadowed by hidden envy

Femi Adebayo’s ex-wife, Iyanaladuke, marks her birthday with picture. Photo credit@iyanaladuke

Source: Instagram

The mother of one revealed that her 40th birthday was a personal affair, shared only with people she considered close. Yet even within that small circle, not everyone was genuinely happy for her.

"Some people smiled with me while secretly envying what they saw. And somewhere behind those smiles, plans were already being made," she wrote.

Despite the weight of her words, Iyanaladuke chose not to detail the full extent of what she went through, saying the occasion called for reflection on lessons learnt rather than the full story. She noted that the period between October 2024 and today had taught her a great deal.

Here is the Instagram post made by Iyanaladuke on her birthday:

Fans pour out birthday wishes

Followers quickly rallied around her with warm messages.

@alaayormiiititiniayomiii wrote:

"Happy birthday sis...God will keep you safe and sound"

@nitabrave2021 commented:

"Happy birthday mum Aridunnu tio ni di Aribanuje lola olorun oba, you re deeply loved maam...may this new year of urs ursher u lots of unlimited blessing, age gracefully Iyawa."

@jamond_jewellery said:

"Continue to age gracefully darling, happy birthday"

@sholacouturiere shared:

"Happy birthday my sweet darling Tayo, i have known you for over 20 years now and i can say that you are not a bad person. Life happens and you have learnt a hard lesson in a hard way my darling that is what they call LIFE! I was at your 40th, i made some of your outfits and it was a very beautiful event. Thank you for not giving up on yourself, thank you for holding on, God had rewritten your story and it has ended in praise. congratulations my darling sister and friend, i love you."

@olayinkasalawe wrote:

"Hummm...life is fickle. It's well sis. May Almighty God grant ur heart desires and bless u with more fruitful years. This new season u shall testify to the goodness of God Happy birthday"

Femi Adebayo's ex-wife marks his birthday

Legit.ng reported that Iyanaladuke, the estranged wife of Femi Adebayo, celebrated him on his birthday with a lovely photo and message.

The estranged couple sparked reconciliation rumours a few weeks ago after she began sharing their loved-up pictures online.

She dragged a lady and accused her of causing the breakdown of her marriage, but it was later stated that she was not the one handling her phone.

Source: Legit.ng